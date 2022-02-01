Mizzou will move to remote operations, online classes due to winter weather on Wednesday, Thursday

All classes at the University of Missouri will be online Wednesday and Thursday, with the campus moving to remote operations as a strong winter storm is expected to hit.

"Instructors should communicate this shift with their students as soon as possible, share plans for their classes and provide any necessary resources, such as Zoom links or online learning materials," the university wrote in an announcement Monday afternoon.

"If a class has significant in-person requirements, such as laboratories or clinical classes, arrangements will be made to address the requirements at a later time."

Staff members fall into one of three categories related to remote operations:

Staff who aren't required to work on-site but can telework from home or another location are expected to do so; those who can telework but don't must take paid time off.

Staff who cannot carry out their duties online and are instructed that they aren't required to work on-site will be compensated.

Non-exempt hourly workers required to work on campus may be eligible to receive premium pay; those who are required to work but choose not to must take paid time off.

"As always, faculty, staff and students are expected to exercise good judgement when deciding if they can travel safely to campus during inclement weather," the university wrote in its announcement.

Columbia is expected to get between 6 to 12 inches of snow between Tuesday night and Thursday morning, the National Weather Service predicts.

