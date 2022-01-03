Mizzou Tigers won’t play next men’s basketball game because of COVID-19 issues

Wednesday’s game between the Missouri men’s basketball team and Mississippi State at Mizzou Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program.

Mizzou has a “combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals” that puts them under the SEC threshold of seven players and one countable coach.

Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin tested positive for COVID-19 last week, leaving assistant Cornell Mann to fill in as acting head coach for the Tigers’ SEC opening loss at Kentucky.

The Missouri women’s basketball team is also on pause and its game scheduled for Sunday at Vanderbilt was postponed.

A makeup date for the men’s game hasn’t been determined. Tickets will be honored if the game is rescheduled and will be refunded if it isn’t, per a release.

The next scheduled game for the men’s team is against No. 15 Alabama at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The women are next scheduled to face Auburn at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mizzou Arena.