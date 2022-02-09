MJ barricade ends peacefully

Feb. 8—A 911 call made from a home in Mt. Juliet resulted in a brief engagement with law enforcement on Sunday morning before a barricaded man ultimately gave himself up peacefully.

He now faces multiple charges including assault and false imprisonment.

Tommy Lee Traylor, 39, was taken into custody and booked in the Wilson County Jail at 5:41 a.m. following the incident, which began three hours earlier at a home in the 300 block of Cypress Glen Drive.

When the first responding officers arrived on scene, Mt. Juliet Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Tyler Chandler said, "They witnessed an adult male pulling a female back into the home."

Repeated attempts by the officers to make contact and get the individual to exit the premises were unsuccessful. Multiple crisis negotiators and special response team members were called in to assist the officers who had initially arrived.

After more than 90 minutes, the special response team members made successful contact with Traylor and were able to take him into custody.

"There was no physical force used," Chandler said. "He eventually came to the front door and complied with demands to exit the home."

No injuries were reported to Traylor or to the female who was also inside.

As the incident was unfolding, members of the Mt. Juliet Police Department notified residents in homes adjacent to the address about what was transpiring. They were given an option to leave their home or shelter in place, Chandler indicated, with many choosing to remain inside their homes.

Traylor's charges also include vandalism and interference with emergency calls.

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.