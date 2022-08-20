MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over MJ Gleeson's (LON:GLE) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for MJ Gleeson, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = UK£49m ÷ (UK£325m - UK£61m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, MJ Gleeson has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Durables industry average of 12% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured MJ Gleeson's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MJ Gleeson here for free.

So How Is MJ Gleeson's ROCE Trending?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 18% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 68% in that time. 18% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that MJ Gleeson has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From MJ Gleeson's ROCE

To sum it up, MJ Gleeson has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Despite the good fundamentals, total returns from the stock have been virtually flat over the last five years. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

