MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity?

After MJ Gleeson plc’s (LON:GLE) earnings announcement in June 2018, analysts seem cautiously bearish, with profits predicted to rise by 7.8% next year compared with the higher past 5-year average growth rate of 20%. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of UK£30m, we can expect this to reach UK£33m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for MJ Gleeson. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

How is MJ Gleeson going to perform in the near future?

The longer term expectations from the 5 analysts of GLE is tilted towards the positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To understand the overall trajectory of GLE’s earnings growth over these next fews years, I’ve fitted a line through these analyst earnings forecast to determine an annual growth rate from the slope.

By 2022, GLE’s earnings should reach UK£41m, from current levels of UK£30m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 9.1%. EPS reaches £0.74 in the final year of forecast compared to the current £0.56 EPS today. As revenues is expected to outpace earnings, analysts expect margins to contract from the current 15% to 15% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For MJ Gleeson, there are three essential aspects you should further research:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is MJ Gleeson worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MJ Gleeson is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of MJ Gleeson? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

