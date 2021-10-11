MJ Hegar: a mom, veteran and now politician
An Air Force combat veteran and mother from Round Rock, Texas, Hegar is running for Congress.
Analysis: Democratic sources say there is no plan for avoiding a messier debt limit fight in December — and the Senate minority leader insists he won't help again.
Pfizer will vaccinate everyone over age 12 in the Brazilian city of Toledo as part of a study measuring the safety and effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reports. Why it matters: Researchers in the study hope to monitor viral transmission in a real-life scenario after the population has been inoculated.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The study will be in conjunction with Brazil's National Vaccination Program, local health au
"His posture is not relevant to the work that I'm doing or to the positions I take," Abrams said of Trump's invocation of her name at GOP rallies.
About 50 people, including community activists, parents and students, showed up to the event.
Jones said that Rolovich told him he's applying for a religious exemption. If Washington State doesn't grant that exemption, Rolovich could lose his job.
"In fairness, Kim Kardashian was quite a capable host of SNL," one Twitter user says
UNC-Chapel Hill officials canceled classes Tuesday after student leaders called for them to do so.
The union representing pilots for American Airlines warned the company could face a staffing shortage ahead of the busy holiday travel season if it implements a stringent COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
In April 2019, Ivanka Trump told the AP she passed on leading the World Bank, expressing that she was "happy" with her work at the White House.
LONDON (Reuters) -China has won the artificial intelligence battle with the United States and is heading towards global dominance because of its technological advances, the Pentagon's former software chief told the Financial Times. China, the world’s second largest economy, is likely to dominate many of the key emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and genetics within a decade or so, according to Western intelligence assessments.
MCALLEN, Texas — The swarm of National Guard soldiers and state police that governors sent to guard the Texas-Mexico border earlier this summer is gone, leaving the border effectively unmanned with just 6% of the reinforcements left behind.
CNNAndrew Yang might be pitching himself as the guy to head up a new, more “inclusive” third party, but Jim Acosta had some questions about the entrepreneur-turned-politician’s methods during a CNN interview on Saturday afternoon. Specifically, he asked Yang to answer for his decision to appear on Tucker Carlson Today.“Tucker Carlson... I mean, let’s just say he’s a bad person,” Acosta told Yang. “And he represents so much of what is wrong in television news these days. You know this all too wel
The House's Jan. 6 select committee reportedly had trouble finding Dan Scavino.
"I don't think I can rebrand. I think this will follow me forever," Grisham told New York Magazine of the fallout from her stint in the White House.
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's office on Monday congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it "a victory for a Filipina" for which it was happy to see. Ressa, founder of Philippine news site Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov shared the 2021 prize https://www.reuters.com/world/philippines-journalist-ressa-russian-journalist-muratov-win-2021-nobel-peace-2021-10-08/?enowpopup after braving the wrath of the leaders of the Philippines and Russia to expose corruption and misrule.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesAfter a GOP donor accused Corey Lewandowski of sexual misconduct late last month, the former top aide and confidant to ex-President Donald Trump didn’t just lose his cushy job leading a pro-Trump super PAC. He was also fenced off socially—quietly blacklisted at several Trump properties and clubs, MAGA events, and private social gatherings, especially if alcohol is served, The Daily Beast has learned.The temporary directive, which three peo
Trump’s election nemesis refuses to shut up and take the former president’s abuse.
Activists have accosted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., on the plane and on her way to the bathroom, and they also plan to follow her at the Boston Marathon Monday, pressuring her to support President Biden's $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, the Build Back Better Act.
Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council official, served as a key witness in the 2019 Trump impeachment hearings.
The 25 Chinese fighter jets, bombers and other warplanes flew in menacing formations off the southern end of Taiwan, a show of military might on China’s National Day, Oct. 1. The incursions, dozens upon dozens, continued into the night and the days that followed and surged to the highest numbers ever Monday, when 56 warplanes tested Taiwan’s beleaguered air defenses. Taiwan’s jets scrambled to keep up, while the United States warned China that its “provocative military activity” undermined “regi