MJ man who died in police custody identified

Jun. 24—The man who died while in the custody of Mt. Juliet's police department on June 14 has been identified.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's senior public information officer, Susan Niland, the deceased's name was Adam Green, age 40, of Mt. Juliet.

The identities of the officers involved have not been released.

It is not TBI policy to "provide the identities of the officers involved in these incidents, and defer to the agency to provide as it sees fit," Niland said in an email.

Niland also said that because the case remains on ongoing investigation, TBI is "not able to provide specific details."

A statement released by the TBI said, "At the request of District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents continue to independently investigate the death of a man on Monday evening, June 14th, while in the custody of the Mt. Juliet Police Department. The incident occurred at a home in the 3100 block of West Division Street, where officers were responding to a report of an unruly guest."

According to the MJPD's public information officer, Capt. Tyler Chandler, the two officers involved in the incident remain on a continued "debriefing period," so their names were still being withheld. Chandler said that once they are reinstated it would be Chief James Hambrick's decision to release the names..

Hambrick said in a release last week following the incident, "Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this incident, including the family and loved ones of the deceased and the home's residents who were impacted."

Hambrick also said in that release, "In addition, incidents like this are traumatic for our police officers, and those involved have been placed on routine administrative leave."