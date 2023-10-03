Can MJ Morris ‘spark’ NC State? + Canes owner wants a baseball team | Ovies + Giglio podcast

Staff
0
Ovies + Giglio podcast

00:00 - Intro

01:45 - NC State is going w/ MJ Morris

20:00 - Carolina Hurricanes preview w/ Mike Maniscalco

47:30 - MLB in Raleigh?

59:00 - Carolina Panthers have a David Tepper problem

1:05:30 - Duke QB Riley Leonard update

1:11:00 - #HeyJoe

Recommended Stories