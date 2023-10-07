MJ's Bakes, Smoke on the Water to jointly open in downtown Port Huron location

Two businesses are coming to one location in downtown Port Huron.

MJ's Bakes and Smoke on the Water BBQ & Catering will soon be opening their businesses together. Marleigh Dell and Nick Hartig, the respective owners of MJ's Bakes and Smoke on the Water BBQ & Catering, said they do not have an official grand opening date yet, but they anticipate it happening in mid-October. Hartig said he approached Dell to work within the same location to help each of their businesses.

Dell said she and Hartig are cousins and come from a tight-knit family. She said the dual opening felt like a natural progression for both businesses.

"He does barbecue food and I do desserts," Dell said. "He wanted to offer desserts on his menu, and he gave me the opportunity to do that for him. So, this is just a nice way for the two of us to support each other."

MJ's Bakes and Smoke on the Water BBQ & Catering will be located at 213 Huron Ave.

MJ's Bakes will offer freshly made cookies in a variety of flavors. Additionally, Dell said the cookies will be served warm with ice cream.

Hartig said Smoke on the Water will offer its current barbecue menu but will also start doing specials such as barbecue pizza and weekly specialty steaks.

"The busier she is selling cookies brings more people to the restaurant and the busier we are brings more people who want cookies," Hartig said. "It's good for us both and we're excited for it."

Dell and Hartig got their start in the food industry together 10 years ago when working at Quay Street Brewery. Dell said she's excited to work with her cousin again. She said Hartig is a warm, supportive presence to work with. Hartig said he couldn't be happier to work with Dell again.

Hartig said everything came full circle.

"I'm very happy to have Marleigh on board," he said. "She's an amazing person and a hard worker. She got me that first job at Quay Street and that's how I met my wife Kendra, who was also working there. It's nice to work with everyone everyday again."

Hartig said he's looking forward to people seeing the building and enjoying its vibe. Its main floor will have a rock and roll atmosphere while the downstairs has a quieter, speakeasy atmosphere. He said he feels like the new downtown location will allow Smoke on the Water to showcase what it can really do.

"I have a feeling people will love its atmosphere," Hartig said. "We want to put our stamp and vibe on downtown."

Dell started MJ's Bakes in January as a home baking business. She sells oversized, gourmet cookies in a variety of flavors. She said opening in a downtown location will make it easier for her customers to get cookies. Especially customers who just want to grab one or two cookies.

"Being in a bigger kitchen will allow me to make more cookies and get more creative with the flavors," Dell said.

Dell said she will encourage customers who want larger, custom orders to message her on Facebook.

MJ's Bakes won the People's Choice Award at the Mi New Favorite Snack Competition in September.

