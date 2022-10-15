MJUSD enhances safety, security: District responds to alleged assault of Lindhurst High School principal

Oct. 15—A recent altercation at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst has raised discussions surrounding campus safety and security for students and faculty members at the school and within the Marysville Joint Unified School District.

According to information released by the Yuba County Sheriff's Department on Friday, deputies on Sept. 28 "responded to Lindhurst High School regarding several juveniles fighting." During the fight, one juvenile sustained injuries that required treatment at a hospital, officials said.

Later, the parents of the injured juvenile, James Renshaw Sr. and Tabitha Heidbreider, visited Lindhurst High School after hearing about the fight. After entering the front office, Renshaw allegedly began assaulting Principal Chris Schmidt, officials said.

Schmidt was able to defend himself until deputies arrived at the scene and arrested Renshaw for the alleged assault. Faculty members told deputies that Heidbreider had left the scene.

After obtaining a search warrant for their residence, officials allegedly found a self-manufactured firearm that was confirmed to have been brought on school grounds by the parents.

Renshaw and Heidbreider were confirmed to be felons and prohibited from possessing firearms. Both parties were arrested and booked into Yuba County Jail on charges including child endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon on school campus, officials said. Renshaw was also charged for the assault.

On Sept. 30, Renshaw pleaded not guilty in Yuba County Superior Court. He has a pre-hearing conference scheduled for Nov. 9.

Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent Fal Asrani said that while no one was injured, the altercation has frightened staff members given the frequency of violent incidents on school campuses across the nation.

The day after the incident, the district began taking extra steps to ensure safety and security for students and faculty on campus. Asrani said that school resource officers and other safety protocols are already in place, but the district will be working closely with law enforcement to respond to incidents as needed.

She said that incidents like the one that occurred on Sept. 28 remind the district to re-evaluate school safety plans and look for areas of improvement in regards to safety and security.

The district has several safety measures underway among others that are currently in place, including a door buzzer with a two-way intercom and a security camera installed at the front entrance to identify visitors and control entry to the building, said Chief Technology Officer Bryan Williams.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a request for proposals in order to assess the cost of installing security fencing at Lindhurst High School, Marysville High School and Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts. Williams said that the idea for fencing is in response to concerns about multiple entry points to the campuses.

The district has also contracted with Elite Universal Security to provide additional security in the parking lots surrounding Lindhurst High School. The process to update and install new security cameras for the school is also underway, Williams said. This will allow faculty to observe footage of the school from the front office.

The district intends to consult the school communities in order to provide the important safety needs identified within each school.