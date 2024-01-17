MJUSD offering college, career pathways for students

Jan. 16—Officials with the Marysville Joint Unified School District highlighted the district's push to offer more opportunities for students who are working toward entering college or the workforce.

With a college and career technical education program at each of its high schools, the district offers "multi-course pathways" that allow its students to experience work-based learning in different career fields.

In order to foster a connection with the community, Superintendent Fal Asrani and her leadership team have been "keenly focused on developing industry partnerships to support job preparation for students through internships and job shadowing experiences," the district said.

According to officials, "major partnerships" for Lindhurst High School were established for the 2023/24 school year. For the "multimedia and broadcast pathway," community partnerships have included Hard Rock Hotel and 93Q Radio, with others also being identified for Marysville High School students.

Starting in the fall for the freshmen class, a new Engineering Academy will be introduced at Lindhurst High School. The district said students who choose this path will complete four courses developed by UC Davis. Officials said the district also is "working closely" with UC Davis to train teachers in these courses, which focus on coding and robotics.

Along with UC Davis, the district said it also is working with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on a possible coding and robotics course for students at its Middle College High School.

"Students will be engaged in hands-on project development, ultimately leading to a national competition at MIT during the senior year," the district said.

Another pathway, a Medical Academy, also is under discussion for students at Marysville High School who would like to possibly work in the medical profession.

"It is truly wonderful to see how local business leaders are becoming our partners in the work of preparing students for jobs after high school," Gary Criddle, a Marysville Joint Unified School District Board trustee, said in a statement. "We want our students to have options: whether they choose two or four-year colleges, we want them ready to step into hard-to-fill positions in our local community with tangible skills that make them an asset to the team. We need our business partners to lead the way."

Currently, the district said it offers 22 pathways in eight industry sectors, including medical, dental, agriculture and natural resources, business and finance, digital arts and multimedia, sports medicine, and others.

"The district is set to host a farm-to-fork luncheon with agriculture industry leaders to share information about the high school agriculture pathway programs and learn more about what the agriculture industry needs in job-ready employees," the district said. "The district plans to host a Business Connection Breakfast in partnership with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce for a 'State of our Schools' event to share information about students, teachers and programs with the business community."

The district said teachers and administrators are "working collaboratively" to allow students more expansive college and career options.

"The schools belong to the community and we must engage with our business partners so that they understand the needs of the schools and the students we serve and help guide the work we do," Asrani said in a statement. "We graduate the future employees of the business community and we want them to tell us what they need from us while the students are in the K-12 system, so that we can make the necessary adjustments to what we teach and how we teach."