The Mkango Resources (CVE:MKA) Share Price Has Gained 100% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the Mkango Resources Ltd. (CVE:MKA) share price is up 100% in the last three years, clearly besting than the market return of around 6.5% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 17%.

Mkango Resources hasn't yet reported any revenue, so it's as much a business idea as an actual business. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Mkango Resources will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Some Mkango Resources investors have already had a taste of the sweet taste stocks like this can leave in the mouth, as they gain popularity and attract speculative capital.

When it last reported its balance sheet in March 2019, Mkango Resources had cash in excess of all liabilities of US$9.8m. While that's nothing to panic about, there is some possibility the company will raise more capital, especially if profits are not imminent. Given the share price has increased by a solid 26% per year, over 3 years, its fair to say investors remain excited about the future, despite the potential need for cash. The image below shows how Mkango Resources's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Mkango Resources's cash levels have changed over time.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. One thing you can do is check if company insiders are buying shares. If they are buying a significant amount of shares, that's certainly a good thing. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

We're pleased to report that Mkango Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 17% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 17% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. Before spending more time on Mkango Resources it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

