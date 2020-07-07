MKH Capital Partners launches express car wash platform Clean Streak Ventures

MIAMI, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MKH Capital Partners, a Miami-based private equity firm, announces the launch of its express car wash platform, Clean Streak Ventures ("Clean Streak" or the "Company") and the hiring of Tom Welter as Chief Executive Officer.

Established in November 2019, Clean Streak is a national car wash platform that currently operates ten locations in Florida. The Company closed three deals in the past six months and plans to continue growing organically and through acquisitions.

Miguel Heras, Managing Partner at MKH Capital Partners said: "Our team identified the express car wash space as an industry with attractive opportunities for consolidation and growth, and created Clean Streak as the foundation for a national operator of high-quality car washes".

Prior to joining Clean Streak, Tom served as Chief Operating Officer of Lift Brands, managing 1,500 gyms, yoga and kickboxing brands, including Snap Fitness, 9Round, Yoga Fit, Steele Fitness and Fitness OnDemand. His prior experience includes roles as Senior Vice President of Operations at 24 Hour Fitness and Regional Vice President of Operations at Yum Brands, where he oversaw over 450 company-owned stores.

Annette Rodriguez, Managing Partner at MKH Capital Partners mentioned: "We are thrilled to partner with Tom, who has an excellent track record in building membership-centered, multi-unit businesses to scale Clean Streak in its existing markets and new MSAs".

Clean Streak is actively seeking opportunities to expand its geographic footprint through national acquisitions or partnerships, and new developments in its existing markets.

Andres Bethencourt, Director at MKH Capital Partners said, "Clean Streak's growth strategy is focused on acquiring or partnering with strong multi-unit regional players in new markets and pursuing tuck-ins in its existing markets".

For more information on Clean Streak Ventures, please visit www.clean-streak.com and contact Tom Welter twelter@clean-streak.com or Andres Bethencourt abethencourt@mkhpartners.com.

About MKH Capital Partners

MKH Capital Partners is a private equity firm founded by two entrepreneurial families and professional investors. MKH offers a strong combination of long-term family capital and large-scale private equity expertise and resources. MKH actively partners with business owners and leading management teams to cultivate growth of niche industry players and create stronger companies that become regional/national leaders.

MKH is headquartered in Miami, Florida and has an office in Panama City, Panama.

For more information on MKH Capital Partners, please visit www.mkhpartners.com.

