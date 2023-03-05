MKS Instruments' (NASDAQ:MKSI) one-year decline in earnings translates into losses for shareholders

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last quarter. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. In fact, the price has declined 34% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

While the last year has been tough for MKS Instruments shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, MKS Instruments had to report a 44% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price fall of 34% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on MKS Instruments' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 6.2% in the twelve months, MKS Instruments shareholders did even worse, losing 33% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 4% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MKS Instruments better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that MKS Instruments is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

