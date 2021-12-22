ML police search for suspect in alleged armed robbery

Dec. 22—The Moses Lake Police Department is looking for the suspect in a possible armed robbery, who was described as a white woman between the ages of 30 and 40 and about 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Police responded to a robbery call at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Horizon Credit Union located inside the Safeway store at 601 S. Pioneer Way in Moses Lake.

MLPD Capt. Dave Sands said the suspect was wearing a face mask and a Seattle Seahawks stocking cap, as well as dark clothing, including a dark, puffy-style jacket.

"She was potentially armed, although no weapon was displayed," Sands said.

Sands said the MLPD would not comment on whether the suspect had obtained cash in the robbery attempt.

Sands said anyone who believes they have encountered the woman or who has information on the suspect should contact MLPD at 509-762-1160 to report her whereabouts or other information. At no time should someone confront her due to the risk of her being armed, he said.

The Herald reached out to Horizon Credit Union for additional information, but no response was received before press time.