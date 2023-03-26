MLB Network Insider says this AL East team is a dark horse in 2023

NBA.com

The Wizards defeat the Spurs, 136-124. Delon Wright recorded a season-high 24 points, along with seven rebounds and three assists for the Wizards, while Kristaps Porzingis (23 points, nine rebounds, four assists) and Corey Kispert (26 points, five rebounds) added a combined 49 points in the victory. Keldon Johnson led all scorers with 30 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Spurs in the losing effort. The Wizards improve to 33-41 on the season, while the Spurs fall to 19-55.