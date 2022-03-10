MLB owners, players end 99-day lockout after reaching tentative agreement for new CBA

Yahoo Entertainment

The Masked Singer returned for Season 7, titled "The Good, The Bad and the Cuddly," with host Nick Cannon calling it "the most bonkers season yet." Based on the season premiere Wednesday, that might just be true, because two contestants experienced some technical difficulties during their performances. For the first time in Masked Singer history, the show had to pause when Firefly suffered a mid-performance coughing attack that required immediate medical attention. As for the second unlucky contestant Wednesday, McTerrier tripped after his performance, which caused his mask to fall off – also a Masked first. The panicked McTerrier shielded his face and the judges turned their backs and averted their eyes, so that McTerrier’s identity wouldn’t be prematurely revealed before a stagehand could refasten his head. However, even though McTerrier literally sang his head off, unfortunately, he ended up being the first contestant of the season to be eliminated. So, who was McTerrier? The Scottish dog ended up being Food Network star, pastry chef, author, and television personality Duff Goldman. Following his unmasking, Goldman acknowledged his mask accidentally falling off as he shared, "I was, like, I didn't want to get sued!" Goldman added, "I was really worried I messed it up for everybody." While viewers were super surprised that McTerrier was Goldman, and were sad that he was the first to go, others took to Twitter asking why Season 7 is already so dramatic but, to be honest, we're all here for it and can't wait for the chaos to continue.