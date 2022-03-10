MLB owners, players end 99-day lockout after reaching tentative agreement for new CBA

Following a wave of cancellations for the upcoming season due to negotiations, MLB owners and players have reached a tentative agreement Thursday on a new collective bargaining agreement, ending a 99-day lockout, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

  • MLB reaches agreement with players, ending months-long lockout

    Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached an agreement, ending the longest lockout in its history after a months-long labor fight, multiple outlets reported. Why it matters: With the new deal, free agency starts Thursday night and players can report for spring training as early as Friday, ESPN reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Opening Day, which was originally scheduled for March 31, will be April 7, the New York Times re

  • Baseball is back! Fans, players and teams alike rejoice as Twitter explodes in jubilation

    For baseball fans everywhere, the longest 90 days in history are mercifully over. Baseball is back and the party has already started on Twitter.

  • MLB Insider discusses Opening Day being delayed even further after latest negotiations | Andy Martino

    SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino has the latest on the negotiations between the league and the MLBPA. Martino cites the recent hold up of tying of direct draft pick compensation for free agency to the international draft. Andy reports that MLB and the MLBPA have moved closer on numbers for the luxury tax threshold otherwise known as the CBT. For more Andy Martino: https://sny.tv/tags/andy-martino About Andy Martino: As SNY's MLB Insider, Andy Martino covers the New York Mets and NY Yankees for SNY. He appears regularly on SNY's sports and entertainment news shows including "Baseball Night in New York." Martino is also co-host of the "Shea Anything" podcast.

  • MLB reaches new deal with players union, baseball season to start April 7

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer details the agreement that MLB and the MLB Players' Association have come to, the opening of the baseball season being delayed to April 7, and Apple's streaming rights over baseball games.

  • Latest on MLB lockout: Owners unanimously ratify new CBA, officially ending lockout

    MLB owners commenced a lockout of the players following the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement on Dec. 1. Here is the latest...

  • MLB cancels 93 more games, gap narrows in bargaining

    Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games Wednesday, appearing to cut off the chance to play a full 162-game schedule and threatening locked out players with loss of salary and service time. As the sides narrowed many economic differences to a small margin, they became bogged down over management's attempt to gain an international amateur draft. In the meantime, at 6:30 p.m. on the 98th day of the lockout, Manfred announced two additional series had been canceled through April 13.

  • MLB Lockout Ends As Owners & Players Agree To Tentative Deal; Opening Day Set – Update

    UPDATED, 12:40 PM: And suddenly there’s joy in Mudville. Major League Baseball owners and players have struck a tentative deal to end the three-month lockout — a day after they appeared to have been at an impasse. Both sides still must ratify the new five-year collective-bargaining deal, which would set April as Opening Day and […]

  • Baseball is back: Players, owners agree on new labor deal

    Baseball’s owners and players agreed — finally — to play ball this season, coming to terms Thursday afternoon on a new labor deal. Following final approval and ratification of the five-year pact, players are expected to report to spring training camps across Florida and Arizona as soon as Friday. The regular season will start April 7-8, a week later than first planned, with a full 162-game ...

  • MLB betting: Mets favored in NL East over Braves among updated divisional odds

    With the lockout over, the MLB season is fast approaching.

  • MLB, MLBPA reach tentative deal to end 99-day lockout

    After months of deadlines and delays, the Major League Baseball lockout is over; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.