MLB player Manny Machado sees a viral video of a young fan. Watch what he does next.

Associated Press

The Washington Commanders say they are supporting efforts by the District of Columbia to get control of the RFK Stadium site that used to be the NFL team's home. A team spokesperson said Thursday officials are communicating with stakeholders at the federal and local levels about the RFK site. The land less than roughly 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) east of the U.S. Capitol is currently owned by the federal government, and congressional control is one of the biggest obstacles to potentially building a new state-of-the-art football stadium on the site, the future of which has been a matter of considerable debate.