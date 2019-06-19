MLB roundup: Blackmon makes history in Rockies' rout

Charlie Blackmon became the first Colorado player to have at least three hits in five consecutive games as the Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-1 in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Blackmon, who set a major league record with 15 hits in a four-game series against the San Diego Padres last weekend, went 3-for-5 with a double on Tuesday. He is the 12th player since 1900 -- and the first since Houston's Jose Altuve (July 4-9, 2017) -- with three hits or more in five consecutive games, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

Blackmon led off the game with a double and scored on Nolan Arenado's two-out homer off Merrill Kelly (7-7) for a 2-0 lead. Blackmon singled in the third and seventh innings.

Colorado banged out 12 hits to support starter Antonio Senzatela (6-5). He pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run while scattering seven hits and four walks. He struck out five.

Twins 4, Red Sox 3 (17 innings)

Max Kepler singled with the bases loaded in the 17th inning to give Minnesota its first walk-off win of the season, a decision over Boston in Minneapolis.

Kepler finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs, including a game-tying homer in the 13th inning. He led off the bottom of the 13th with a home run after Mookie Betts led off the top of the 13th with a homer. Minnesota's Eddie Rosario finished 4-for-8, hitting his third double of the night in the 17th to set up Kepler's decisive hit.

Rafael Devers went 3-for-8 with a homer and two RBIs, and Andrew Benintendi and Brock Holt also had three hits for Boston, which had its season-high six-game winning streak snapped.

Padres 4, Brewers 1

Left-hander Logan Allen allowed three hits over seven scoreless innings in his major league debut as host San Diego defeated Milwaukee.

Allen (1-0) also got his first big-league hit in the fifth inning and scored the game's first run. Francisco Mejia, who last week was catching Allen at Triple-A El Paso, hit a two-run homer for the Padres.

Allen, 22, issued two walks and hit a batter while striking out five. He threw 90 pitches, 56 of them strikes. The Padres turned three double plays in the first six innings behind Allen, who ended his outing in style, striking out all three batters in the seventh.

Marlins 6, Cardinals 0

In just his second major league appearance, Jordan Yamamoto extended his scoreless streak to 14 innings, leading Miami past host St. Louis.

Yamamoto (2-0) allowed just two hits and two walks in seven innings, striking out seven and keeping his ERA at 0.00. Yamamoto also beat the Cardinals 9-0 on June 12.

Starlin Castro and Brian Anderson hit home runs to lead Miami's offense. Castro's solo shot was his fifth homer of the season. Anderson's two-run blast was his eighth homer of the year.

Yankees 6, Rays 3

Giancarlo Stanton returned to the lineup for host New York, but newcomer Edwin Encarnacion who stole the show, homering for the first time since joining the club as the Yankees topped visiting Tampa Bay.

In the eighth inning, Encarnacion hit his league-leading 22nd homer. Teammate Cameron Maybin homered for a career-high fourth straight game as the Yankees won their fourth straight. They also extended their streak of hitting at least one homer in 21 straight games, the longest in the majors this season and four shy of the team record set in 1941.

New York's J.A. Happ (7-3) won his sixth straight decision, allowing two runs on seven hits in five innings. Happ struck out three, walked none and threw 87 pitches.

Dodgers 9, Giants 0

Clayton Kershaw celebrated the fifth anniversary of his only no-hitter with another dominating performance, delivering seven scoreless innings as host Los Angeles blanked San Francisco.

Kershaw (7-1) held the Giants to three hits five years after the Rockies failed to collect any in a game at Dodger Stadium. Giants rookie starter Shaun Anderson (2-2) gave up three runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings in his first career start against the Dodgers.

Joc Pederson hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning, and Enrique Hernandez added a grand slam in a six-run seventh as the Dodgers rebounded from a 3-2 loss to the Giants on Monday.

Mets 10, Braves 2

Jacob deGrom won for the first time since May 11, and rookie first baseman Pete Alonso picked up his first four-hit game to power New York past host Atlanta.