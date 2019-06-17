MLB roundup: Padres rally to cap record-setting series

Greg Garcia had four hits, including a two-run triple as part of a four-run ninth inning, and the San Diego Padres rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 14-13 in Denver on Sunday.

The two teams combined for 92 runs in their four-game series to set a modern-era record. Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon homered and had three hits in the finale to set a record for most hits in a four-game series with 15.

Hunter Renfroe hit two home runs for San Diego on Sunday, and Fernando Tatis Jr. had three hits and was a home run short of a cycle. Gerardo Reyes (3-0) struck out the side in the eighth inning to get the win, and Kirby Yates got the last three outs for his 24th save.

The Padres rallied in the ninth for the second time in the series after coming back from six down Friday. Rockies closer Wade Davis (1-2) walked two, Wil Myers cut it to 13-11 with a single and Garcia tied it with his triple.

Dodgers 3, Cubs 2

Cody Bellinger hit a home run, and closer Kenley Jansen found a bit of redemption as Los Angeles held off visiting Chicago.

Jansen earned his 21st save, although just barely, one day after he gave up a two-run home run to Anthony Rizzo in the ninth inning that gave the Cubs a 2-1 victory. Jansen put the first two runners aboard in the ninth inning but escaped unharmed.

The Dodgers took a 3-2 lead in the eighth inning when Russell Martin fought off a breaking ball from Steve Cishek (1-4) to dunk a single into left field and score Chris Taylor from second base. Ross Stripling (3-2) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the victory.

Red Sox 8, Orioles 6 (10 innings)

Rafael Devers led off the top of the 10th with a home run while Mookie Betts and Christian Vazquez each added two-run singles in the inning as visiting Boston rallied past Baltimore for its firth straight win.

Boston trailed 3-2 heading into the ninth but Marco Hernandez tied the game with a one-out homer off Mychal Givens (0-4), who also gave up Devers' blast in the 10th. Brandon Workman (5-1) earned the victory for the Red Sox.

Stevie Wilkerson helped Baltimore try to rally in the 10th with a two-run homer, and Trey Mancini added a solo shot, but it wasn't enough.

Yankees 10, White Sox 3

Cameron Maybin homered as New York went deep for the 19th straight game and salvaged a four-game series split with host Chicago.

Austin Romine drove in a season-high four runs, and Brett Gardner also had four RBIs for the Yankees, who won for the fifth time in their last 13 games.

New York starter James Paxton (4-3) allowed two runs on eight hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking one. Odrisamer Despaigne (0-2) allowed seven runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings in the loss.

Rays 6, Angels 5

Brandon Lowe and Tommy Pham hit solo home runs to help lift Tampa Bay past Los Angeles to earn a split of the four-game series at St. Petersburg, Fla.

Pham hit his 10th home run of the season in the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie. The Rays tacked on two more runs in the eighth on an RBI single by Yandy Diaz and a wild pitch, important runs after Mike Trout hit a two-run homer in the ninth to cut the deficit to 6-5.

Colin Poche (1-1) got the win in relief for Tampa Bay. Angels rookie right-hander Griffin Canning (2-3) went six innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out seven.

Indians 8, Tigers 0

Trevor Bauer notched his first win since April 30 with the first complete-game shutout of his career, rookie Oscar Mercado drove in a career-high four runs and Cleveland cruised past host Detroit.

Bauer (5-6) allowed just four hits and walked none while striking out eight as the Indians swept the three-game series. His last complete-game victory was June 22, 2016.

Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull (3-6) allowed six runs on 10 hits in five innings. Detroit has lost four in a row and dropped 11 of its last 14 games.

Royals 8, Twins 6

Martin Maldonado went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Jorge Bonifacio and Billy Hamilton each drove in two runs as Kansas City held off Minnesota at Minneapolis.

Nicky Lopez and Cheslor Cuthbert each scored two runs for the Royals, who defeated Minnesota for the first time in five games this season. Jorge Lopez (1-6), in relief of Jakob Junis, allowed one run on four hits in 2 1/3 innings to pick up the win, and Ian Kennedy picked up his seventh save.