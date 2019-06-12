MLB roundup: Pence's inside-the-park HR propels Rangers

Hunter Pence hit an inside-the-park home run, and the Texas Rangers defeated the host Boston Red Sox 9-5 on Tuesday night.

With a runner on second in the sixth inning, Pence hit a high fly ball just inside the right field foul pole. Boston's Brock Holt lunged into the crowd in an effort to catch the ball, but it fell just over his glove.

Holt thought the ball went into the stands for a home run, but it instead caromed off the base of the wall and trickled along the warning track toward the bullpens in right-center field. By the time center fielder Mookie Betts reached the ball, which had come to a stop, Pence had scampered around the bases to make it 9-3.

Texas' Ariel Jurado (4-2) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts. Xander Bogaerts and Betts homered for the Red Sox.

Braves 7, Pirates 5 (8 innings)

Brian McCann hit two home runs, one of them a tiebreaking, three-run shot that propelled Atlanta past visiting Pittsburgh. The game was called before the top of the ninth inning after a 1-hour, 47-minute rain delay.

McCann was one of four Atlanta players who went deep in the second inning, but it took his second homer to break a 4-4 tie in the sixth and help the Braves to their fifth straight win. The Pirates absorbed their fifth consecutive loss.

Atlanta trailed 2-0 until breaking loose in the second inning against Chris Archer (3-6). Josh Donaldson and Nick Markakis hit back-to-back homers, and after Austin Riley struck out, McCann and Ozzie Albies went deep in consecutive at-bats. The last time Atlanta had four homers in an inning was May 28, 2003.

Indians 2, Reds 1 (10 innings)

Rookie Oscar Mercado ripped a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning as host Cleveland posted a victory over Cincinnati.

In the 10th, Raisel Iglesias (1-6) allowed a one-out walk to Mike Freeman and a single by Leonys Martin that moved the runner to third. Francisco Lindor was intentionally walked to load the bases for Mercado, who singled to left to plate Freeman for Cleveland's first extra-inning win in four tries this year.

Carlos Santana belted a solo homer and Lindor collected a pair of doubles for the Indians, who have won five of their past seven. Brad Hand (3-2) recorded the win after striking out the side in the 10th and fanning four in two scoreless innings.

Astros 10, Brewers 8

Yordan Alvarez's two-run homer -- his second round-tripper in as many major league games -- capped a four-run fifth inning that blew open a close game and catapulted the host Houston past Milwaukee.

Yuli Gurriel had three hits and three RBIs for the Astros, including a two-run homer that gave Houston the lead for good in the third and an RBI single immediately before Alvarez's homer. Tyler White and Robinson Chirinos also homered for Houston.

The Astros have won four of five. The Brewers had their four-game winning streak snapped despite getting Christian Yelich's major-league-leading 25th homer plus long balls from Yasmani Grandal and Travis Shaw.

Yankees 12, Mets 5 (Game 1)

Luke Voit hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fourth inning, and the New York Yankees went on to beat the New York Mets in the opener of a day-night doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees overcame an early 4-1 deficit, winning a game that featured a combined five errors.

Voit snapped a 4-4 tie when he hammered a 1-0 fastball from Zack Wheeler (5-4) into the left field seats to give the Yankees a 7-4 lead. Gio Urshela hit a game-tying two-run homer earlier in the fourth.

Mets 10, Yankees 4 (Game 2)

Rookie Pete Alonso hit a three-run home run before an out was recorded in the first inning, and the New York Mets defeated the New York Yankees to get a split of the doubleheader.

The Mets opened the game with a double by Jeff McNeil and a single by J.D. Davis. On the 11th pitch of the night from James Paxton (3-3), Alonso hammered a 2-2 fastball into the visiting bullpen beyond the left-center-field fence.

Alonso hit his 22nd homer in his 66th game, leaving him four shy of matching the Mets' rookie home run record set by Darryl Strawberry in 1983.

Cardinals 7, Marlins 1

Dakota Hudson pitched seven strong innings, Marcell Ozuna homered against his former team, and Harrison Bader drove in two early runs as St. Louis won at Miami.

Hudson (5-3) allowed four hits, two walks and one run, striking out six. He has a 2.62 ERA in eight starts since May 1.