MLB roundup: Renfroe, Padres stun Rockies in 12

Hunter Renfroe highlighted a five-run 12th inning with his third home run of the game, and the San Diego Padres rallied from seven runs down to beat the Colorado Rockies 16-12 in Denver on Friday night.

Renfroe finished with four hits and five RBIs, Manny Machado homered and also had four hits, and Craig Stammen (5-3) got the win for the Padres in a game that lasted 5 hours, 4 minutes. Ian Desmond hit an inside-the-park home run, and Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl also went deep for the Rockies.

San Diego trailed 11-5 entering the ninth but sent 11 men to the plate to tie it. Renfroe hit his second homer of the night to cut it to 11-9, and Fernando Tatis Jr. tied it with a two-run single against Wade Davis.

San Diego put it away in the 12th. Tatis led off with a triple, Austin Allen and Machado had consecutive RBI doubles, and Renfroe hit a two-run homer off Jairo Diaz (1-1). Renfroe, who produced his second career three-homer game, has 21 homers for the season.

Braves 9, Phillies 8

Brian McCann's two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning gave him 1,000 RBIs for his career and completed a three-run rally to lift Atlanta over visiting Philadelphia.

The Braves trailed 8-6 entering the ninth inning against Philadelphia closer Hector Neris (1-3). He allowed a leadoff single to Dansby Swanson and walked Nick Markakis with two outs. Rookie Austin Riley knocked in the first run with a double to left field.

McCann worked the count to 2-2 and went down to get a splitter from Neris. McCann golfed the ball to left field for the game winner. Jerry Blevins (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth and earned the win. The victory was the eighth straight for the Braves and their first in four tries against Philadelphia. Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper and Scott Kingery homered for the Phillies.

Nationals 7, Diamondbacks 3

Max Scherzer allowed two solo homers in seven innings and struck out 10 as host Washington beat Arizona.

Scherzer (5-5) gave up three hits and had at least 10 strikeouts for the 87th time in his career. He passed Hall of Famers Bob Feller and Warren Spahn for 27th on the all-time strikeout list with 2,585. Carson Kelly hit a solo homer off Scherzer in the third and Nick Ahmed went deep in the fifth.

Tanner Rainey came on in the eighth for the Nationals to get the last out and keep the lead at 7-3 after Arizona scored one off Wander Suero. Closer Sean Doolittle pitched a scoreless ninth for Washington. Nick Ahmed and Carson Kelly homered for Arizona.

Astros 15, Blue Jays 2

Gerrit Cole recorded his eighth double-digit strikeout performance of the season, and rookie Yordan Alvarez hit his third home run in four games as host Houston pounded Toronto.

Alvarez homered with two outs in the fourth inning, his two-run blast extending the Houston lead to 10-0. The Astros scored multiple runs in each of the first four innings, tagging Toronto's Aaron Sanchez (3-8) for eight runs on six hits and three walks over three innings.

Robinson Chirinos added his first career grand slam in the Astros' five-run eighth.

Cardinals 5, Mets 4 (10 innings, completion of suspended game)

Paul DeJong delivered a tiebreaking single in the top of the 10th inning as St. Louis finished a two-day comeback and beat host New York in the completion of a game suspended by rain Thursday night.

The game resumed at 6:10 p.m. ET Friday for the start of the bottom of the ninth after a "delay" of more than 17 hours. On Thursday, the Cardinals scored twice in a rainy top of the ninth off Mets closer Edwin Diaz to tie the score before play was suspended.

Diaz (1-4) remained in the game when play resumed Friday and suffered the loss. Carlos Martinez (1-0) threw a perfect bottom of the ninth, and Jordan Hicks earned his 14th save with a perfect 10th.

Cardinals 9, Mets 5 (regularly scheduled game)

Dexter Fowler's three-run homer snapped a tie in the eighth inning and capped a productive day for St. Louis, which earned its second win in a four-hour span by beating host New York.

Todd Frazier's RBI single in the first gave the Mets a 1-0 lead. Two innings later, Matt Carpenter lofted a sacrifice fly to tie the score for the Cardinals, who went ahead 4-1 when Jose Martinez hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer in the fifth.

Steven Matz, who surrendered Martinez's homer, got one run right back by leading off the bottom of the inning with his first homer of the season and the team-record fifth round-tripper of the year by a Mets pitcher. The Mets have lost three of four.