MLB roundup: Yanks' Sabathia earns 250th win

CC Sabathia pitched six innings of one-run ball for his 250th career victory, Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer in a six-run first off Blake Snell, and Gleyber Torres hit his first career grand slam as the New York Yankees rolled to a 12-1 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

On his fourth attempt, Sabathia (4-4) became the 48th pitcher in baseball history to reach 250 career victories. He exited to a standing ovation from many in the crowd after ending his outing with a strikeout of Brandon Lowe.

Sabathia allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked three in a 94-pitch effort. He matched his longest outing of the season and finished one shy of his season high for strikeouts. Sabathia worked with a comfortable lead as the Yankees roughed up Snell (4-6) and knocked him out seven batters into the game with one out in the first. Snell allowed six runs on two hits and four walks.

Snell produced the shortest start of his career. According to STATS, he is the first reigning Cy Young Award winner to allow at least six runs and not get more than one out in a start.

Nationals 6, Phillies 2 (Game 1)

Patrick Corbin gave up just one run in seven innings, and Gerardo Parra had the tiebreaking hit and later homered in a three-run eighth as Washington beat visiting Philadelphia in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Corbin (6-5) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out eight, bouncing back after going 0-3 with an 11.37 ERA in his past three starts.

Brian Dozier had an RBI double and a two-run homer for the Nationals.

Nationals 2, Phillies 0 (Game 2)

Max Scherzer, pitching with a broken nose, gave up just four hits in seven scoreless innings as host Washington beat Philadelphia to complete a doubleheader sweep. Brian Dozier and Victor Robles hit solo homers in the nightcap.

Scherzer (6-5) bunted a ball into his nose during pitcher's batting practice Tuesday at Nationals Park. He had a black right eye Wednesday but recorded 10 strikeouts, the 88th double-digit game of his career in that category, and walked just two while throwing 117 pitches.

Washington's Wander Suero threw a perfect eighth inning, and closer Sean Doolittle did the same in the ninth for his 15th save.

Reds 3, Astros 2

Rookie Nick Senzel and Jesse Winker ripped back-to-back RBI singles with two outs in the ninth inning as Cincinnati completed a sweep of visiting Houston.

Jose Peraza greeted Roberto Osuna (3-1) with a ground-rule double to lead off the ninth inning before the closer rebounded to strike out the next two batters. Senzel singled to left to plate Peraza and forge a tie at 2 before advancing to second on a throwing error by outfielder Michael Brantley.

Winker capped his three-hit performance in style, sending a first-pitch fastball into right field to score Senzel and extend the Reds' winning streak to a season-high-tying four games. Houston's six-time All-Star Jose Altuve went 0-for-4 in his return from a 35-game absence caused by a strained left hamstring.

A's 8, Orioles 3

Josh Phegley hit a three-run homer and sparked a four-run seventh inning with a double, helping host Oakland complete a sweep of Baltimore.

Chris Bassitt (4-3) allowed just two hits in 5 2/3 innings, and Yusmeiro Petit protected a one-run lead by pitching out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth as the A's beat the Orioles for a sixth straight time.

Oakland capped its third three-game home sweep of the season. The Orioles lost their eighth consecutive game.

Padres 8, Brewers 7

Franmil Reyes hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to give San Diego a victory over visiting Milwaukee and a sweep of a three-game series.

Reyes' 20th homer of the season answered a three-run, go-ahead homer by the Brewers' Yasmani Grandal a half-inning earlier.

The Padres also had a homer from Eric Hosmer but lost one in the second inning. Manny Machado's towering blast to left landed on top of the wall, bounced off a secondary wall and back onto the field while being ruled in play. It was initially ruled a home run, but the call was reversed after a replay.

Mariners 8, Royals 2

Domingo Santana hit two homers and drove in five runs, and Marco Gonzales pitched 6 2/3 strong innings as Seattle defeated visiting Kansas City.

Daniel Vogelbach also homered for Seattle, which salvaged the finale of the three-game series. The Royals had been riding a three-game winning streak, which matched their season high.