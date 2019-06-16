MLB roundup: Yanks snap skid, add slugger Encarnacion

Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer, and Nestor Cortes Jr. pitched five-plus effective innings of relief for his first career win as the New York Yankees snapped a three-game losing streak with an 8-4 victory over the host Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

The Yankees won on a night in which they traded for Edwin Encarnacion from the Seattle Mariners, allowing New York to slot the American League's home run leader into its lineup as the designated hitter.

Torres hit his 15th homer with one out in the fourth to cap a four-run inning off Reynaldo Lopez (4-7). His homer marked the 18th straight game that the Yankees homered in, their second-longest streak in team history and the third-longest in the majors this season.

Chad Green started the game as the opener for the fifth time and struck out six in two innings. Cortes (1-0) followed and allowed two runs on six hits, striking out seven and walking none.

Angels 5, Rays 3

Charlie Morton had his 21-start unbeaten streak come to an end as Los Angeles topped Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Angels left-hander Jose Suarez (2-1) went 5 2/3 innings for the win, allowing three runs and five hits, and Hansel Robles worked a perfect ninth for his 10th save. David Fletcher, Justin Bour and Kevan Smith homered for the Angels, who have won two of three in the series.

Morton (8-1), who had won 11 games during his league-leading unbeaten streak, steadied after a rough start and went six innings, allowing four runs and five hits. He struck out nine and walked two.

Red Sox 7, Orioles 2

J.D. Martinez homered for the fourth time in his last three games, and Chris Sale struck out 10 as visiting Boston defeated Baltimore for its fourth straight win.

Sale (3-7) went six strong innings. He allowed two runs on six hits and gave the Red Sox his third straight solid start after struggling at times during the first part of the season.

Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy blanked the Red Sox for the first five innings before Boston got to him for three runs in the sixth. Overall, Bundy (3-8) gave up three runs (two earned) on eight hits in five-plus innings.

Cubs 2, Dodgers 1

Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning as visiting Chicago rallied to stun Los Angeles and closer Kenley Jansen.

Three outs away from losing the first three games of the four-game series, the Cubs began their comeback when Kris Bryant was hit by Jansen's first pitch. Rizzo then crushed a 2-0 pitch into the Cubs' bullpen in right field for his team-leading 19th home run of the season. Kyle Ryan (2-1) picked up the victory for the Cubs.

Jansen (2-2) blew his third save of the season and first since May 5 at San Diego. The Cubs' rally spoiled a solid start from the Dodgers' Walker Buehler, who took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and allowed only two hits over seven scoreless innings.

Mets 8, Cardinals 7

Pete Alonso's mammoth three-run homer fueled a five-run first inning, and New York held off visiting St. Louis.

The Mets snapped a two-game losing streak but might have lost winning pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who exited with none out in the seventh due to a right hamstring strain. Syndergaard (5-4) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five.

Michael Wacha (4-3) allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out four in four innings. Kolten Wong had two of six stolen bases by the Cardinals.

Giants 8, Brewers 7

Kevin Pillar had a pair of RBI singles and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as host San Francisco edged Milwaukee.

Brandon Crawford collected a season-high three hits, and Stephen Vogt added a career-best two triples and an RBI infield single in the eighth inning for the Giants, who have won four in a row. Trevor Gott (3-0) got the win in relief.

Christian Yelich belted his major-league-leading 26th homer with two outs in the ninth, and Manny Pina also went deep for the Brewers, who have lost three of their last four. Junior Guerra (2-1) took the loss.

Phillies 6, Braves 5

Cesar Hernandez poked a single into left field in the ninth inning to drive in two runs and help visiting Philadelphia turn the tables on Atlanta with a come-from-behind win.

Hernandez went 2-for-4 and finished with three RBIs, including his seventh home run of the season, to end Atlanta's winning streak at eight. The Braves had beaten Philadelphia with a ninth-inning rally on Friday night.