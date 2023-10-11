MLB says it blocked Mattress Mack from 1st pitch, not Mattress Firm

TechCrunch

Katapult, the Oslo-based global investment firm with a penchant for fostering early-stage, high-impact, climate-focused tech startups, is doubling down on its ocean and climate investments. From 2,500 applications, it picked 23 startups from 13 countries across five continents, illustrating what most of us have known for a hot minute: The global drive to combat climate change and bolster our oceans knows no borders. As part of its broader initiative to champion gender diversity in the impact investment arena, Katapult is putting its money where its intentions are, with nearly 40% of the chosen startups being led by women.