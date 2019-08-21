MLB warns players that sexual pills may contain banned PEDs

Major League Baseball warned players about the risk of using over-the-counter sexual-enhancement pills in a memo, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

According to the memo, which was obtained by ESPN, at least two players who were suspended for performance-enhancing drugs said the banned substances found in their urine came from such products.

The memo was distributed Monday to warn against the risk of consuming non-certified supplements that may contain banned PEDs.

"These products are often contaminated with prohibited and unsafe ingredients," the memo said.

The memo said players are subject to discipline if they inadvertently use a banned substance.

"Sexual or male enhancement products present a very real risk for drug-tested players," the memo said, "and the high likelihood for contamination or unidentified ingredients in these products underscores the importance of consuming only those products that are NSF Certified for Sport."

MLB suggested hat players who "suffer from erectile dysfunction or other legitimate issues related to sexual performance" speak to a licensed physician about available medications -- such as Viagra, Cialis, Levitra -- to treat those conditions.

The memo outlined the dangers of purchasing such pills at places such as gas stations and retail stores, online websites or on the black market.

"We know from experience," the league memo said, "that a number of these sexual or male enhancement products -- which are sold online, at retail stores, and on the black market, both in the United States and internationally -- contain anabolic steroids and other prohibited substances.

"For this reason, we strongly urge players against taking any sexual or male enhancement product, from any source."

