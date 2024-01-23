MLGW boil water alert lifted for all water customers

Rest easy, everyone. You don't have to boil your water anymore. The boil water advisory for Memphis Light, Gas & Water customers has officially been lifted.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, MLGW said it was "pleased to report that the precautionary boil water advisory issued on January 18, 2024, has been lifted and there are no restrictions remaining on the water supply."

The boil alert had been in effect for parts of the city since Thursday after water pressure dropped below a certain threshold set by the state. On Friday, it was expanded to include every MLGW customer.

MLGW lifted its water conservation request for all customers Monday morning after MLGW said water pressures across the city were returning to normal.

"Over the past week, MLGW has located and repaired more than 56 broken water mains, responded to more than 4,000 customers, residential and commercial, that reported broken pipes and shut off nearly 100 fire suppression systems to keep them from bursting or to help limit the damage from already broken pipes," MLGW said in the Monday press release.

The rising pressure allowed the utility to begin collecting samples for testing, a necessary step before lifting the boil advisory.

Those samples had to "incubate 18-24 hours before results are available." Once those results were available, MLGW could them to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to confirm that it is safe to drink.

MLGW said some customers could see discolored water as pressure is returned across the system. The utility said people should run their water until it is clear if they notice any discoloration or sediment.

