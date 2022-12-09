MLGW employee dies after falling from his vehicle, police say

An MLGW employee died Friday after falling from his vehicle while working, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded just before 10:30 a.m. Friday to a “man down call” at Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road and found that an MLGW employee fell from his vehicle, police said.

Police said the man died at the scene.

MLGW said the death is under investigation.

No other details were released.

