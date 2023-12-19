MLGW investigating Tuesday power outagte that left more than 14K without electricity

About 15,000 Memphis Light, Gas & Water customers were without power Tuesday afternoon. That outage was restored around 1 p.m. the same day.

The more dense outages were concentrated around the Poplar corridor and East Memphis area, with slightly less dense outages in North Memphis and around the University of Memphis.

Separate outages impacting between 100 and 1,000 customers also popped up in South Memphis Tuesday afternoon, according to the MLGW outage map.

By 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, there were 415 outages impacting 14,697 MLGW customers, amounting to approximately 3.5% of all homes and businesses the city-owned utility services.

The cause of the outages is not clear, and MLGW said they are investigating the cause of the outages.

Two weeks ago, an electric rate increase of 12% over the next three years was granted by the Memphis City Council to improve the stability of the electric grid.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Power outage Memphis: Thousands without electricity Tuesday afternoon