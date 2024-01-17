MLGW lifts energy conservation alert, breaks all time energy demand record

The energy conservation alert Memphis Light, Gas & Water and Tennessee Valley Authority put in place Tuesday afternoon has been lifted, MLGW said Wednesday morning. MLGW ordered the conservation alert to meet the high energy demands due to frigid temperatures.

MLGW said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that because of the conservation measures, the utility and energy company were able to navigate the "highest all-time peak demand for the TVA system."

TVA posted on X that the power demands for Wednesday morning were 34,526 megawatts at a system average temperature of 4 degrees which was an all-time TVA record. During the December 2022 winter storm, TVA said the demands were at 33,427 megawatts which causes power plants to freeze up.

The Electric Conservation Alert has been lifted. Thanks to all our customers who took action to conserve electricity. Together, we navigated the highest all-time peak demand the TVA system has seen. #MLGW #MLGWNews pic.twitter.com/nIcaOX6d3T — MLGW (@MLGW) January 17, 2024

Tuesday night, rumors circulated that MLGW would be ordering rolling backouts Wednesday afternoon, but the utility company was quick to respond posting on social media that the allegations were false.

