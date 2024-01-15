MLGW says energy conservation measures could come Tuesday. Here's what else to know

During a press conference about the recent severe weather in Memphis, Memphis Light, Gas & Water CEO Doug McGowen said that while the system is working at normal limits, power conservation orders could come as soon as Tuesday. McGowen said that by Wednesday, MLGW expects electrical demand to be at an all-time high.

"The depth of this cold snap covers a very large part of the southern United States. That puts a significant pressure on the electric generation system to meet the demand," McGowen said. "If I think there is a need for us to collectively conserve energy, I will issue an energy conservation alert."

The energy conservation alerts are a volunteer measure, McGown said, and are to prevent mandatory orders like rolling blackouts. McGowen said that the measure could come Tuesday afternoon.

"TVA, who's our energy supplier, feels like they're in very good position, but if conditions change substantially, we could we don't conserve energy when I issued that order that we might have to do something like that," McGowen said.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water President and CEO Doug McGowen speaks at a press conference with Mayor Paul Young behind him to discuss the upcoming colder weather, preparations the city and MLGW are taking and what residents can do to stay safe at city hall on Friday, January 12, 2024.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young said the temperatures the area is seeing are below the average for this time of year, but that the city is working hard to keep residents safe.

"Please know that the city of Memphis never closes," Young said. "We are on the job and will continue to monitor and respond to the changing conditions."

Memphis Police Department has responded to at least 125 weather-related traffic accidents and stranded motorists as well as manning the various warming shelters in Memphis, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis said.

The city of Memphis, along with Shelby County, declared a state of emergency due to the fridged temperatures and snow accumulation the area has seen Monday afternoon.

I have declared a state of emergency in Shelby County because of recent storm events. Our community has received several inches of snow, creating many hazardous conditions. Please stay off the streets today, and if you can do it safely, please check in on your neighbors. pic.twitter.com/59BlVb4IQo — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) January 15, 2024

Memphis-Shelby County Schools called off school for Tuesday and Wednesday, with many other suburban school districts canceling classes for Tuesday.

Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht said that because of the sheer amount of snowfall that has accumulated it could take days for plows to clear a single lane in either direction on some streets. Knecht said that the city has over 1000 miles of major roadway to clear.

"We will continue to operate, as I said, for the foreseeable future, both with snow and ice plowing in an effort to clear as much of the roadways as possible," Knecht said.

A truck drives on a snow covered street in the Raleigh area on Dr. Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. The Memphis area is expecting 3 to 6 inches of snow and below-freezing temperatures.

Knecht estimated three to five days to clear a single lane in either direction for all roadways.

Two warming shelters are open due to the frigid temperatures, The Hospitality Hub at 150 Washington is open for single women and children and The Dave Willis Community Center at 915 Chelsa for single men and couples. Memphis Area Transit Authority will provide transportation to those who request it by calling (901) 297-1680.

Brooke Muckerman covers Shelby County Government for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at (901) 484-6225, brooke.muckerman@commercialappeal.com and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter @BrookeMuckerman.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis power outages: MLGW Energy conservation measures could come soon