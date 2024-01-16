MLK celebration speaker encourages Fox Cities leaders to continue working for racial equality

Cainan Davenport, of Taperz Barber Shop, speaks during the Transformational Leaders of Color Breakfast: There is No Gain without Struggle to start Lawrence University’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Jan. 16, 2023.

APPLETON - Cainan Davenport wants to help his Fox Cities community achieve racial equality.

In his keynote address at the 33rd annual Fox Cities Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, Davenport, co-owner of Taperz Barber Shop and co-founder of People of Progression, told the story of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech.

King's "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech — which he gave on April 3, 1968, the day before he was assassinated — references the Biblical story of Moses leading the Israelites' Exodus out of Egypt.

Davenport used the story of Moses to illustrate how both King and Moses led tireless, decades-long efforts to bring a prosperous future for their people.

"We are all Moses of our own lives, families and communities in this exodus toward equality," Davenport said Monday at the Lawrence University Memorial Chapel.

Davenport emphasized the similarities between Moses and King to communicate how leaders today are organizing their own exodus toward racial and ethnic equality in their communities.

In the Fox Cities, Davenport praised the community organizers who work with minority groups such as Casa Hispana, the Multicultural Coalition and People of Progression who ensure the people they help feel welcomed and supported while living in the area.

Davenport used an analogy of exodus to show that the work community leaders do will be difficult and tiring, but it is needed to secure equality for future generations.

"Just as we as a nation have benefited off of the things Martin Luther King fought for, the next generation will also benefit off what we fight for," Davenport said.

Throughout his speech, Davenport encouraged community leaders to uphold King's dream and continue fighting for racial equality.

"As leaders in the community, we must understand that the work and leadership we put in now, we may not get to experience the fruits of our own labor, but the next generation will," he said.

The theme of the event was "We Have a Dream," with event speakers emphasizing how the Fox Cities are stronger, healthier and more vibrant when its residents work together.

Monday's event also celebrated other Fox Cities leaders who are working to better the community. Casa Hispana President Ernesto Gonzalez Jr. was presented with the Jane LaChapelle McCarty MLK Community Leader Award and Kaleidoscope Academy Principal Alexandria Molitor was honored with the MLK Educator Award.

The Jane LaChapelle McCarty Community Leader Award is presented annually to a community member who has made great strides in bringing different community members together in the spirit of MLK. The educator award honors a person dedicated to educating people in that same spirit.

The Lawrence University's MLK Day celebration was sponsored by People of Progression, Appleton Area School District, United Way Fox Cities, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley and the City of Appleton.

