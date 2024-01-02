MLK commemorative event takes place Jan. 15

Jan. 1—The Navarro County Branch NAACP-Unit 6209 invites the public to a commemoration of life event for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 10 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 15 at Bunert Park, located at 201 Bunert Park Rd.

The guest speaker for the event is Dr. Kenneth Martin, East Texas State Alumni and former President of Navarro County — Ellis County. The event will have a remembrance rally and march to the MLK Center, located at 1114 E. Sixth Ave.

At noon, Keynote speaker Daylon Caldwell will speak at the MLK Center with a program remembering King, and will feature readings, poems, songs, praise dances, speeches, and more, presented by the YOUTH of Corsicana.

For more information, contact E. Burrell at 903-874-2821, D. Jackson at 903-654-1331, or J. Brown 903-851-5033.