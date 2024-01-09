MLK Day 2024: 5 ways to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis

Observed the third Monday of January each year since 1986, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday has special significance in Memphis, the city that forever will carry the burden of being the place where the civil rights leader was murdered on April 4, 1968.

Home to the National Civil Rights Museum, an institution that incorporates the "hallowed ground" of the Lorraine Motel where King was killed, Memphis typically makes a special effort to recognize King — who was born in 1929 on Jan. 15, which is why the holiday is in mid-January.

Set on and around the King holiday, this year's commemorations range from the solemn to the celebratory. A common link is that the events suggest participants should try to devote part of the coming year to activism and community service, in the spirit of Dr. King.

Here are five ways to observe King Day in Memphis:

MLK Days of Service: Jan. 11-15

Elmwood Cemetery volunteers use rakes to help spruce up Walker Avenue and the surrounding area during MLK Days of Service in Memphis on Jan. 20, 2020.

Adopting the slogan "Care Like King," Volunteer Memphis is again hosting a "Days of Service" initiative that offers numerous opportunities for in-person and virtual volunteerism.

Listed on the organization's website, opportunities to help cover almost the entire Mid-South and cover a gamut of endeavors, from neighborhood "cleanup" projects to packing disaster-relief bags to tutoring adults who can't read to driving patients to doctor's appointments, and on and on.

According to Volunteer Memphis, participants typically complete more than 5,000 hours of service across 10 Mid-South counties each year. For more information, visit volunteermemphis.org.

MLK Freedom Celebration at Crosstown Theater: Jan. 14

Pianist and University of Memphis associate professor Artina McCain is among the performers who will take the Crosstown Theater stage on Jan. 14 for a "Freedom Celebration" concert in recognition of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Curated by pianist and associate professor Artina McCain of the University of Memphis, the ongoing "Mahogany Chamber Music Series" presents a concert that aims to capture "the beauty, struggle, and resilience of the Memphis community through music," according to Crosstown Arts. According to McCain, who will perform on piano as part of the ensemble, the program is inspired by a series of concerts curated by Coretta Scott King in the 1960s to illustrate "the struggle and triumph of Black people in this country." McCain and some more than two dozen musicians will take part in the show, which will feature a "diverse choral repertoire" and highlight works from "the Black vocal tradition," including gospel music, spirituals and anthems.

Doors open at 2 p.m., and the music starts at 2:30. Tickets are $20 each, or $5 for students. Visit crosstownarts.org.

Free admission at the National Civil Rights Museum: Jan. 15

In this April 3, 1968, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. makes his last public appearance at the Mason Temple in Memphis, Tennessee. The following day King was assassinated on his motel balcony.

Continuing a long tradition, the museum — built around the Lorraine Motel, where King was slain — offers free admission to all visitors on the King holiday, along with the extended hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Most days, the museum opens at 9 and closes at 5.) The stage in the plaza will feature live music throughout the day, showcasing such performers as the Overton High School choir and singer Gerald Richardson.

Also, guests "are invited to give back to the community" (in the words of the museum's website) by bringing canned goods and nonperishable items to the museum, to support the Memphis Food Bank. In the same community vein (no pun intended?), guests are invited to donate: The Vitalant Foundation is hosting a blood drive at the museum, and anyone who donates will receive free admission for two people at the museum, which can be used on any day in 2024.

Visit civilrightsmuseum.org.

Race for Reconciliation: Jan. 15

Intended "to showcase that the dream of unity is alive in Memphis," this third annual "gathering of people of all walks of life" includes both a 5K run and a 1-mile walk. The start time is 11 a.m., and the starting point is the Halloran Centre at 225 S. Main, where indoor and outdoor activities begin at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, visit raceforreconciliaton.raceroster.com.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors: Jan. 15

The NBA's 22nd annual "Martin Luther King Game Day Celebration" will again take place in Memphis (as it should). The game itself is set for 5 p.m. at FedExForum, with Valerie June returning to her former hometown to perform the national anthem.

The game will be preceded at 3:30 p.m. by the annual Earl Lloyd Sports Legacy Symposium, an hourlong event set to take place inside the team's practice facility inside FedExForum. The speakers at the symposium will be this year's winners of the National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Award, who will be honored for their commitment to social justice as well as for their impact on the world of sports. The honorees include NBA Hall of Famer Alex English; NFL running back Calvin Hill, a four-time Pro Bowl selection as a Dallas Cowboy; 11-season WNBA star Renee Montgomery; and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith.

The game against the Golden State Warriors will tip off at 5 p.m. and will be televised on TNT and Bally Sports.

For more information, visit nba.com/grizzlies/mlk.

