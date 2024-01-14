MLK Day 2024: Here's what is open, closed on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Civil rights legend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his unforgettable "I Have A Dream" speech before his assassination helped pave the way for acceptance, growth and understanding for the Black community in America.

On Monday, we celebrate this beacon of hope with an annual celebration in his honor with the MLK Day. Several locations will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Here's what you need to know:

When is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

Are government offices open MLK Day 2024?

All federal and state offices will be closed from legislature to the courthouse on Monday, Jan. 15. Check with individual Illinois Secretary of State facilities for a respective closing date, as some state holidays may be observed on different days.

Following the state's lead, Peoria County government offices and the city will also be closed Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Will the USPS post office be open MLK Day 2024?

The United States Postal Service will be closed Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

FedEx Express and FedEx Ground will operate a modified service while UPS Express Critical and limited UPS stores will continue to operate.

Will banks be open on MLK Day 2024?

Most banks along with the stock markets will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

What else is closed for MLK Day 2024?

Enjoy the extra time with your kids as most schools are closed for the holiday, but don't expect to check out any books from the local library on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most branches will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of the holiday.

Will my trash get picked up on MLK Day 2024?

Trash will be picked up on the regularly scheduled days in Peoria.

Chris Sims is a digital producer at Peoria Journal Star. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024: Open, closed from post office to banks