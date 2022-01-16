🌱MLK Day Celebration Held Virtually + Youth Shelter Demand High

Happy Monday, Des Moines! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in Des Moines today.

First, today's weather:

Mostly cloudy. High: 32 Low: 24.

Here are the top stories today in Des Moines:

The city of Des Moines will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday on Jan. 17; city buildings will be closed, but the collection of garbage, recycling, and yard waste will not be delayed. The annual Martin Luth King, Jr. celebration will be held virtually. Jill Wells, the artist behind the mural Future at the Evelyn K. Davis Center, will be giving the presentation at the event. (Press Release Desk) As the winter has rolled in, YSS has seen a high demand at youth homeless shelters in Des Moines. Having open beds is now a concern, despite earlier fluctuations. The Des Moines City Council has put together a three-part plan to ensure that citizens could get help under any weather circumstance, which passed, though not every council member was on the same page. (Local 5 - weareiowa.com) Polk County is adding drive-through COVID testing sites for Central Iowans as the omicron wave spikes. The first such site is to open on Monday in the parking lot of the county's Riverplace center, on Des Moines' north side at 2309 Euclid Ave. The site is to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, including weekends. (Des Moines Register)

From our sponsor:

Today's Des Moines Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Des Moines:

National Day of Service Project & Fine Forgiveness - Urbandale Public Library (11:00 AM)

Free Skating at Brenton with Donation of Food/Clothing Items - Des Moines City Hall (12:00 PM)

Full Moon Snowshoe Hike - Des Moines City Hall (5:30 PM)

Lessons of the Holocaust with Brad Wilkening - Urbandale Public Library (6:00 PM)

Story continues

From my notebook:

A City Council special meeting ended in crosstalk and interruptions Friday mornin g as council members adjourned as one council member tried to present a motion and attendees shouted.The special meeting was held to address the c ity's response to cold weather events and how it assists people who are homeless during the current weather amnesty . (Instagram)

Concrete Visions LLC is doing snow removal and has room for more driveways this season . Will be out tomorrow early morning! Flat rate of 40$ for driveway and sidewalk. (Nextdoor)

J Truck Tree Care is also doing snow removal. They have a snow blade, snowblowers, and shovels. They do have immediate openings. Call and get your name on the list! The phone number is 515-336-5186. (Nextdoor)

Loving the Des Moines Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

You're all caught up for today! I'll see you soon.

— Sean Peek

About me: Sean Peek is a writer and entrepreneur with a degree in English Literature from Weber State University. Over the years, he has worked as a copywriter, editor, SEO specialist, and marketing director for various digital media companies. He currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners.

This article originally appeared on the Des Moines Patch