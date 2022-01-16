🌱MLK Day of Cleanup + MPD Search For Missing Teen And Her Son

Get on up, Mobile! It's Monday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on in Mobile today.

Despite the rain, volunteers turned out for MLK Day of cleanup on Saturday, which was his birthday. Many volunteers, including students from the Alabama School of Math and Science, showed up to help collect trash. This event was being done in all of the seven city districts. (FOX10 News) The Mobile Police Department is searching for a missing teen and her son. Enma Lorena Cacao-Tot, 17, and her 1-year-old son, Jose Adriel Xoi-Cacao were last seen on Saturday, Jan. 15 at around 4:30 p.m. leaving the group home on Schillinger Road. It is believed they are in Enterprise, Alabama; anyone with information is encouraged to call. (FOX10 News) Mobile and Baldwin County hospitals are facing staff shortages due to the Omicron variant. The highly contagious Omicron variant is infecting more doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff. Dr. Scroggie, Chief Informatics Officer with Infirmary Health in Mobile and Baldwin County, said the hope is Omicron in our area will follow trends seen elsewhere in the world; quickly burning out and producing fewer hospitalizations. (WEAR) A woman's car was hit by a live power line in the Taco Bell parking lot at Cottage Jill and Lloyd's Lane on Friday morning. Alabama Power says that it doesn't have the exact cause, but it is thought to be a mechanical failure. The traffic light connected to the power line will take about a week to fix and a temporary stop sign has been put up on Lloyd's Lane. (NBC 15 WPMI)

The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) proudly announces Firefighter/EMT Ann Williams as the December 2021 Firefighter of the Month. (Facebook)

The Mobile County Animal Shelter will be closed from Saturday, Jan. 15 through Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. (Facebook)

Most MCHD & Family Health facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. COVID-19 vaccine and testing will still be available that day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Festival Centre, Suite 101-A. (Facebook)

