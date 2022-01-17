🌱 MLK Day Events + Festival And Food Drive + New Austin Homes

Happy Monday, neighbors! Here's what's going on around Austin today.

First, today's weather:

Sunny and warmer. High: 69 Low: 47.

Here are the top stories today in Austin:

Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and "to commemorate the civil rights activist and his work," there are several events happening around the Austin area to commemorate the civil rights activist and his work. For a list of events with details, visit: (msn.com) Although the Austin Area Heritage Council's Martin Luther King, Jr. March was cancelled due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Huston-Tillotson University festival is still going on," but attendees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative COVID test within 72 hours." Pease Park Conservancy, who announced the MLK march cancellation, said they will still honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a food drive in support of Central Texas Food Bank from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more details on the MLK Community Festival, visit their website. To volunteer or learn more about Pease Park Conservancy food drive, click here. (msn.com) Whether you're searching for a new home, or just want to look at houses, there are 5 new listing in Austin for you to check out. For example, there's a 2 bed, 2.5 bath house for $1.7 million, and one with 5 beds and 4 baths for $3.8 million! See them and many others, along with pictures and details, at: (Austin Patch)

Today in Austin:

Donate Blood and Get a Free Small Sub from Thundercloud Subs at We Are Blood. (8 a.m.)

Curbside Dinner for 2 BBQ Raffle for National Blood Donor Month at We Are Blood. (9 a.m.)

The DWNLD MLK Day Event at The Butterfly Bar @ The VORTEX. (5 p.m.)

Virtual Full Body Workout Free Online Classes by Stronger Austin. (7 p.m.)

Sunday Soul: Live R&B Music Experience MLK Weekend at Speakeasy. (7:30 p.m.)

Britney's Release Party Comedy Show at The Ballroom @ Spiderhouse. (8 p.m.)

"From my notebook:"

"The American Camp Association hosted their Winter Conference this week in Texoma. Kristen and Brandon were there to represent Peaceable Kingdom by Variety and get the latest in industry news. And you know what happens when Camp Leaders get together? They have the best Campfire Singalong!" (Facebook)

"Ataraxia by Kel Brown will be on display at the Austin Central Public Library's main gallery through April 16. A brief meet-and-greet with the artist will take place from 2-4 p.m. on January 29 at the gallery." (Facebook)

"If you’re trying to stay safe by dining outdoors but it’s a bit chilly out, we have your back! Check out our latest blog post on heated patios: Stay Warm and Dine Outdoors | Downtown Alliance Blog (downtownaustin.com)" (Facebook)

"This week, Global Austin is sharing a few facts about the Central African country of Gabon. Approximately 81% of the country is covered by rainforests and an impressive 11.25% of the country are national parklands. Gabon is home to around 80% of Africa’s Gorilla population.Gabon’s population is young: the median age of its citizens is 22.6 years old. Gabon is one of 13 countries in the world in which the Equator passes through; the yellow horizontal stripe in the middle of the flag represents the Equator; the top green stripe represents the country’s rainforests and the bottom blue stripe represents the Atlantic coast." (Facebook)

