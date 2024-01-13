MLK Day: Here's city of Corpus Christi's trash schedule, which offices are closed

Many of the city of Corpus Christi's nonessential offices, including City Hall and public libraries, will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

All offices will reopen Tuesday.

Emergency and essential services such as police, fire and the airport will remain open and maintain normal operations.

The utilities business office will be closed, but customers may make utility bill payments online on the city's website, at H-E-B locations or by calling 361-885-0751. The Municipal Court will be closed, but customers may make payments by calling 1-866-299-7084 or drop off payments at 120 N. Chaparral St. and request Defensive Driving online at municipalonlinepayments.com/corpuschristitx.

The 311 City Call Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Code Enforcement, Development Services and the Public Health District will be closed.

Two city libraries, Owen R. Hopkins and Ben F. McDonald, will operate as warming centers that are free and open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. An additional warming center will be held at the Ben Garza Gym at the same time. The Corpus Christi Gym will operate as a Cold Weather Refuge Center from 6 p.m Monday through noon Wednesday.

The Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center's walking trails and playground will be open from dawn to dusk, but the Learning Center will be closed Monday.

The Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course, H-E-B Tennis Center and Al Kruse Tennis Center will be open. The Collier Pool, Senior Centers, Recreation Centers and After-Hour Kid Power Program Office will be closed.

The Corpus Christi Natatorium will be open for lap swim from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m Monday.

John Oliva covers entertainment and community news in South Texas.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: MLK Day: City of Corpus Christi's holiday schedule