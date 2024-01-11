MLK Day: How Polk plans to celebrates civil rights leader's legacy

Mounted riders parade by the L.B. Brown house during the Martin Luther King parade in Bartow in 2021.

Polk County will spend the next week celebrating the life and legacy of one of America's most famous civil rights leaders, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who is perhaps most widely known for his "I Have a Dream" speech.

The American Baptist minister's influence as an activist goes far beyond that speech, and Polk County has prepared a wide range of events over the upcoming week to recount and remember his legacy.

Jan. 12

WINTER HAVEN: The City of Winter Haven will hold a Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nora Hall to celebrate diversity, unity and community. It will feature a catered lunch, live music and keynote speaker Deanna King. The city will honor its 2024 Local Black Heroes and celebrate their achievements. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Nora Hall and the Winter Haven Recreation and Cultural Center.

LAKELAND: A Leadership Forum "College, Careers & Community" sponsored by Marriott Vacations Worldwide will be held Jan. 12, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Lake Crago, 530 Lake Crago Drive in Lakeland, as part of 2024 Dream Mega Fest. Call 863-393-2529 for more information.

LAKE WALES: Lake Wales MLK Committee will host an MLK Oratorical Contest on Jan. 12, 6 to 8:30 p.m, at the Jane P. Austen Community Center, 315 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Lake Wales.

Jan. 13

LAKE WALES: The Lake Wales MLK Committee will hold an MLK Unity Walk starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 13 at Kiwanis Park, 1000 N. Lake Shore Blvd., to Stuart Park at First Street and Dr. JA Wiltshire Blvd. Participants are asked to gather at Kiwanis Park by 8:30 a.m.

WINTER HAVEN: The 45th annual Winter Haven Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Parade will be held Saturday stepping off at 10 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The 2024 theme is "Spreading Hope, Courage and Unity."

LAKELAND: A Day of Caring Children's Festival will be held Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Florida Children's Museum at Bonnet Spring Park, 600 Bonnet Springs Blvd. Children ages 12 and younger will be offered free admission to the museum.

LAKE WALES: Lake Wales MLK Committee will celebrate with a Wellness Expo & Agri Festival from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. Jan. 13 at the James P. Austen Community Center, 315 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. The event will feature service and food vendors.

LAKE WALES: Lakes Wales MLK Committee has arranged for an MLK Kids Games Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 13 at the James P. Austen Community center, 315 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. in Lake Wales. The event will feature a variety of games, music and pizza for children.

LAKELAND: A Divine 9 and HBCU Alumni Mixer will be held Jan. 13, from 7 to 11 p.m., at Lake Mirror Auditorium, 121 S. Lake Ave., sponsored by Education & Enlightenment Group Inc. and Fourlife Promotions as part of Lakeland's 2024 Dream Mega Fest. Register for free in advance at Eventbrite.

Jan. 14

LAKELAND: New Bethel A.M. E. Church will host an MLK Gospel Explosion featuring live musical performances at 3 p.m. Jan. 14. The church is located at 2122 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Lakeland.

LAKE WALES: The First Institutional Baptist Church in Lake Wales will host an MLK Gospel Sing at 4 p.m. Jan. 14. The church is located at 338 E. Central Ave.

Jan. 15: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

LAKE WALES: Lake Wales MLK Committee will host The Legacy Breakfast starting at 8:30 a.m. at the James P. Austen Community Center, 315 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. It will be followed by the MLK Commemorative Program at 11:30 a.m. and a parade to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Community activities, vendors and music will be along Historic Lincoln Avenue until 8 p.m. Monday.

LAKELAND: There will be the annual MLK Interfaith Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. Jan. 15 hosted by the Dream Center of Lakeland, 635 W. 5th St. To purchase tickets, call 863-602-1875 or 863-687-1994.

WINTER HAVEN: The Concerned Citizens of Winter Haven are holding a free MLK Community Breakfast at 9 a.m. Jan. 15 at the Winter Haven Recreation and Cultural Center, 801 Ave T NE in Winter Haven.

BARTOW: Bartow will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.-George Cause Memorial Parade starting at noon Jan. 15. The 2024 theme is "It starts with me! Stand Up... Speak up!" The parade steps off at Main Street and Floral Avenue and ends at Carver Recreation Center, 520 S. Herbert Dixon Blvd, Bartow.

LAKELAND: There will be a MLK Day of Community Service will be held as part of Lakeland's 20th annual Dream Mega Fest. Call 404-735-8994 for more information and get involved.

Jan. 16

LAKELAND: New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church will host a free Parent University "Reading, Reasons and Recommendations" at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 as part of Lakeland's 20th annual Dream Mega Fest. The church is located at 1321 N. Webster Ave. in Lakeland.

Jan. 17

LAKELAND: New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church will host Wellness Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 17 featuring health care service providers and information sessions as part of Lakeland's Dream Mega Fest. The church is located at 1321 N. Webster Ave in Lakeland.

LAKELAND: There will be an An Evening of Art featuring Lakeland native Ahmad Taylor from 5 to 8 p.m., Jan. 17 at the Polk Museum of Art, 800 E. Palmetto St. in Lakeland. This is a free to attend event.

Jan. 20

HAINES CITY: Haines City will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade stepping off at 11 a.m. Jan. 20. The parade route will start on East Main Street, then travel northeast along North Railroad Avenue. Marchers will cross on North 7th St., turning east on Claude Holmes Sr. Avenue before continuing north on North 8th Street. The parade route turns east on Ave A to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way to head west on Ave F around Lakeshore Boulevard and 8th Street. to end on Ave C.

LAKELAND: Lakeland will hold its 46th annual MLK Parade at 1 p.m. Jan. 20. The route begins at Providence and West 4th Street, traveling south along Providence Road to turn east on West 10th Street with a main viewing area at West 10th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The parade will continue south along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to 2nd Street. There is a seated viewing area at 10th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

LAKELAND: Lakeland will host its annual free Swan City Jazz Festival at Munn Park, 201 E. Main St., Jan. 20-21 from noon to 8 p.m. This year's lineup features headliners Julian Vaugh, a bass guitar maestro known to enthrall audiences with gospel-influenced smooth jazz and instrumental R&B; and Lannie Battistini, a Latin jazz pianist whose accolades include a Grammy Award for "Best Merengue Album" and a Latin Grammy Award in 2001. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

