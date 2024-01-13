MLK Day Service Project, Polar Bear 5K and other local announcements

MLK Day Service Project set at St. James Episcopal Church

The ninth annual Martin Luthcer King Day Service Project will begin at noon Jan. 15 at St. James Episcopal Church on Main Street. Community volunteers will bag dried beans and rice for the storehouse, according to a news release.

This activity will follow a short presentation in honor of King, featuring Rev. Terry Young, the new pastor at St Paul AME Zion and Rev. Eric Gash, pastor at Speak Life Community Church. The project is usually all completed in about an hour. All are welcome.

Hunter Subaru Polar Bear 5K set for Jan. 27

Fletcher Parks and Recreation will host the Hunter Subaru Polar Bear 5K at 9 a.m. Jan. 27, with the run beginning at Bill Moore Community Park.

Registration is open at the Fletcher Parks and Recreation website at https://www.fletchernc.org/departments/parks-and-recreation/, and the entry fee is $35 until Jan. 23. The first 100 runners to sign up will receive a Craft long sleeve running shirt. Race sponsors are Hunter Subaru, First Citizens, Pepsi Cola and Fleet Feet Sports.

Free screening of 'Won't Back Down' set at Flat Rock Cinema

A free screening of Gabby Gifford's film "Won’t Back Down" will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 22 at Flat Rock Cinema.

The film tells the story of the former Arizona Congresswoman and her relentless fight to recover from gunshot wounds following a mass shooting at a constituent meeting in 2011.

The movie screening is part of the sixth annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week. According to a news release, every day in America, at least 120 people are shot and killed, and more than 200 are wounded, with countless families and communities experiencing the collective trauma of gun violence.

The movie screening is free, but cash donations will be accepted at the door to support the work of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in Henderson County.

Tryon Little Theater to present 'Best Little Whorehouse in Texas'

Tryon Little Theater will present “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” at Tryon Fine Arts Center on Melrose Avenue on March 1-3 and March 8-10.

This award-winning show earned Drama Desk Awards, Tony Awards, and in 1981 the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, according to a news release. Written by Larry L. King and Peter Masterson, with music and lyrics by Carol Hall, the musical is based on King’s story inspired by the real-life Chicken Ranch - a legendary brothel that operated in Texas from the 1840s to 1973.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for those under 18. Visit www.tltinfo.org for tickets and more information.

Johnson Farm's 'History Bites' returns

Historic Johnson Farm is bringing back its winter lecture series, “History Bites.” These informal talks delve into local history and culture, according to a news release.

The programs are free, and snacks and coffee will be served. “History Bites” will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 9 and March 1.

On February 9, scholar Julie Thomson will present “A History of Black Mountain College.” Founded in 1933, Black Mountain College started at the Blue Ridge Assembly before moving to its permanent home at Lake Eden in 1941. This liberal arts college put the arts at the center of education. Notable faculty included Josef Albers, Anni Albers, Buckminster Fuller, Jacob Lawrence, Willem de Kooning, John Cage and Merce Cunningham.

On March 9, Art Cole and Kathie Doole will lead “A Presentation on the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas.” This talk will introduce the museum, located in Brevard, that honors all veterans.

After each talk, there will be time for guests to ask the presenters questions. History Bites are free, but donations will be accepted for the farm’s General Fund. For more information, call the farm foundation office at 828-891-6585, send an email to jfarm@hcpsnc.org or visit www.historicjohnsonfarm.org.

AARP Feb. 14 meeting, program announced

Hendersonville Open Chapter No. 8 AARP will hold a meeting and program at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at Bay Breeze Seafood Restaurant on "Keeping Your Home Safe," presented by Sheila O'Connor, founder of No Place Like Home.

Bay Breeze is located at 1830 Asheville Highway in Hendersonville. There will be an optional lunch.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: MLK Day Service Project, Polar Bear 5K and other local announcements