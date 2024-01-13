MLK Day on the SouthCoast: local events that honor Dr. King's legacy

Each year the third Monday in January is set aside to commemorate civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The holiday serves as a time for reflection, community service, and the celebration of Dr. King’s contributions to the civil rights movement.

This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be recognized on his actual birthday Monday, Jan. 15. MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all members of society to take an active role in their communities.

In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

Here are local community events to attend in his honor:

New Bedford's annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. program

The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Sandra Gatlin Whitley.

The city's annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Community Program will be held Sunday, Jan. 14, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the International Church of the Nazarene at 278 Pleasant St.

Sponsored by the city of New Bedford’s Department of Community Services and its Human Rights Commission, as well as the Mayor's Office, the program will feature musical performances, remarks from Mayor Jon Mitchell, and keynote speaker, the Rev. Dr. Sandra Gatlin Whitley.

Sunday’s program will include musical performances from New Bedford native Candida Rose Baptista, Councilor at-large Shane Burgo, Elliot Talley, Vanessa Marques, and the International Church of Nazarene Youth Choir.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast

Yolanda L. Dennis will be the keynote speaker at BCC's 24th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Breakfast.

Bristol Community College will host its 24th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast, on Monday, Jan. 15 at its Fall River campus, Commonwealth College Center (G building), 777 Elsbree St., Fall River.

This free event is open to all and will feature an interactive Day of Service that serves multiple age groups and a host of community offerings. The breakfast buffet will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a brief program and entertainment. The event's keynote presentation will be by Yolanda L. Dennis, the inaugural Director of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Family Engagement at Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School.

After the breakfast, 90-minute workshops will take place featuring the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Kindness Rocks, resources, and more.

To find out more about the event, visit https://bristolcc.edu/studentservices/resources/multiculturalaffairs/mlk.html.

Historically Black College and University Fair

"DRUMLINE LIVE!" will perform at the HBCU Fair on Monday.

Zeiterion Performing Arts Center and several local organizations will offer a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This free event will allow students to connect with graduates from eight different HBCUs, learn about scholarship opportunities, and experience HBCU culture.

Students and families will experience the cast of Drumline Live, the tour based on the HBCU marching band tradition perform and answer audience questions. The students can learn about local scholarships offered by the Martha Briggs Educational Club and the Community Foundation as well as connect with the New Bedford High School Guidance Department. Free pizza will be provided by Domino’s.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Andrea McCoy Recreation Center, Building 8, 181 Hillman St., New Bedford. Pre-registration is encouraged and can be done at zeiterion.org.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: MLK Day: Community breakfast, keynote speakers, college fair