MLK Day speaker uses personal anecdote to remind us of civil-rights' cycle of good, then bad

PETERSBURG – The day before insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s election, Rep. Jennifer McClellan was flipping through the Bible of her late father when she found something that later “struck home to me” the cycle of civil-rights progression and regression.

Dr. James McClellan, a professor at Virginia State College/University pastored a church just down the street from where McClellan was addressing a packed house Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“He kept everything. He never threw anything away, so I was not surprised to find the envelope,” McClellan said of her dad, who died in 2014. “But I was surprised by what I found inside,” she said.

Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-Virginia, speaks to a packed house Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Halifax Street in Petersburg. McClellan, a Petersburg native and the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress, was one of several speakers for the church's annual commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Inside that envelope was his poll-tax receipt from the first time he ever voted in 1948. Immediately after she said that, the sanctuary of Tabernacle Baptist Church erupted in applause.

Before they were abolished by constitutional amendment in 1964, poll taxes were a form of ballot-box discrimination where Blacks and others were forced to pay a fee before they could vote.

“I said, ‘I hear you, Dad. I know how excited you are at how far we’ve come,’ and he lived to see Barack Obama elected president,’” McClellan said. The day after McClellan found her father’s poll-tax receipt, rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s election.

“For the second time in American history, people tried to take by force what they did not win at the ballot box,” she said. “And that struck home to me the cycle of progress and backlash that we as Black people since Emancipation.”

Each step of civil-rights progress, she said, was met with “backlash – violence, propaganda and voter suppression.” It began with Reconstruction after the Civil War and reared its head as late as 2020 with the death of George Floyd and the 2021 Capitol insurrection.

McClellan took time in her speech to tie together the missions of King and another civil-rights icon, the late Rep. John Lewis.

“What John Lewis said in his final words, ‘Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part to help build what we called the Beloved Community,’ voting in and of itself is not enough, although important,” McClellan said. “But in the final year of his life, Dr. King focused on one question, ‘Where do we go from here?’”

McClellan, a Petersburg native who was elected in 2023 as Virginia’s first Black congresswoman, said King repeatedly asked that question in his sermons, messages and writings in the year before he was assassinated.

“He reflected on how far we had come,” she said, “but what did we do with those successes? What did we do with the right to vote? What did we do with the right to sit wherever we wanted? What did we do with the right to go into any store we wanted?

“We build a beloved community, a community in which the ‘-isms’ don’t happen because we see that we are a brotherhood and sisterhood of human beings.”

For many years, Tabernacle Baptist on Halifax Street has hosted a ceremony dedicated to King’s legacy of service to all regardless of skin color. It is held on the official Monday holiday, which this year happened to fall on the actual date of King’s birth in 1929.

The King holiday has a special meaning in Petersburg because the city was the first in the nation to officially recognize King’s birthday. That was in 1973, 10 years before the federal government deemed it a holiday – although it took another 20 years before all 50 states would honor it.

The two-hour ceremony at Tabernacle featured gospel music, Scripture readings, prayers and readings from some of King’s many speeches.

