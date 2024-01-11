MLK Day Unity March canceled due to extreme cold temperatures

Jan. 10—Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday, and once again, Stillwater is marking the event — but with a noted change in the schedule.

Due to the threat of extreme cold temperatures, Oklahoma State University canceled its portion of the Unity March planned for MLK Day.

The City also released a statement on Wednesday on behalf of Stillwater Community United, saying that the Unity Walk "originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 15, has been cancelled due to anticipated extreme cold temperatures."

Sunday and Thursday events will still be held.

Stillwater residents may join the community in a celebration of the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Stillwater Community Center.

The Mt. Zion Choir will be performing and Nate Todd, assistant vice president for institutional diversity at OSU, will speak.

Guests may view submissions from the community MLK poster contest. Refreshments will be served.

OSU will also host Dr. Darius Prier, associate dean at the College of Education and Human Sciences, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18 at the Student Union Little Theater. Dr. Prier will speak, and the Epsilon Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will present a tribute to Dr. King.

Participants may also bring new or gently used coats to donate to the Coat Drive.

Donations are accepted at both Sunday and Thursday's events, and the donations will go to the clothes closet on campus, Wings of Hope, the Mission of Hope and Payne County Youth Shelter.

Partner organizations for the week's events include Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Stillwater Police Department, Visit Stillwater, Stillwater Public Library, the MLK Jr. Celebration Committee, OSU Division of Student Affairs and OSU's Division of Institutional Diversity.