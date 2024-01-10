MLK Day walk in Smithville canceled, but indoor event still on Monday

MLK Day walk canceled, indoor event still on

The annual Martin Luther King Day walk in Smithville on Monday has been canceled due to the expected below-freezing temperatures, but the program to honor King will continue as scheduled at 11:!5 a.m. at the Smithville Recreation Center, 106 Royston St.

The march had been scheduled for 10 a.m. beginning at MLK Park.

The annual MLK Day celebration in Bastrop County rotates between Smithville, Bastrop and Elgin.

For more information, visit BastropCountyMLKDay.com.

City of Smithville

City manager hosts talk with residents

Join Bastrop City Manager Sylvia Carrillo to discuss any issue or topic that is important to you during "Sit With Sylvia" on Thursday, Jan. 18. The event will run from 6-7:30 at Bastrop City Hall, 1311 Chestnut Street.

Those who can't make it in person can join virtually by emailing info@cityofbastrop.org for a log-in link.

City of Bastrop

Development Code Rodeo on Jan. 27

The city of Bastrop will host a Development Code Rodeo on Saturday, Jan. 27, to help shape the city's future through teamwork and problem-solving. Residents and businesses are invited to participate and to give input.

The free event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Bastrop Convention Center, 1408 Chestnut Street #B. Lunch will be provided.

The event will begin with a one-hour introduction to development, followed by a session on Navigating the Development process from 10-11 a.m. Lunch and breakout groups will run from 11 to 11:45 a.m.

From noon until 3:30 p.m., collaborative work sessions will take place by topic: Simplifying the current process, master planning, zoning, construction and other considerations.

To register, visit bit.ly/3S4JLDc.

City of Bastrop

GOP candidate forum Jan. 29

The Lost Pines Republican Women will host a GOP candidates forum on Monday, Jan. 29, at the Bastrop Convention Center, 1408 Chestnut Street. The forum will begin with networking at 5:30 p.m. and the program will start at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

All Republican candidates running for state and county elected office have been invited. No Democrats filed for the positions of Bastrop County sheriff, 465th district judge, or Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2. That means whoever wins the primary (or runoff election if one is required) will serve the next term of office.

Visit LostPinesRW.us for a list of confirmed candidates.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend to meet the candidates prior to the Feb. 20 start of early voting. Online preregistration, while not required, is appreciated at LostPinesRW.us.

The forum is not a debate. Candidates will give an opening statement after which questions from the audience will be posed by a moderator. Attendees can submit questions in advance online (form at LostPinesRW.us) or via index cards at the forum. If time allows, candidates will give closing statements.

Lost Pines Republican Women

McDade education club meets Jan. 17

The next meeting of the McDade Extension Education Club will be a 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Faith Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 230 Waco Street, in McDade.

The club is the only Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Club in Bastrop County but is open to everyone. For more information, call Melba Skubiata, club president, at 512-273-2578.

McDade Extension Education Club

Mardi Gras celebration Feb. 1-3

The city of Bastrop will host a Mardi Gras celebration on Feb. 1-3.

An array of festivities downtown will include a Mardi Gras Ball, a Gumbo Cook-Off, a spirited parade, a live radio broadcast from KVPI, and an infusion of authentic Cajun and Zydeco music. There also will be much family-friendly fun with cultural activities for the kids and much more.

This inaugural event is a celebration of Cajun culture and the distinctive “Courir de Mardi Gras” customs. Welcoming our neighbors from Louisiana, local delegates and residents will help honor their cultural traditions, featuring music, dancing and cuisine.

For more information, visit bastroptxmardigras.com.

City of Bastrop

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: MLK Day walk in Smithville canceled, but indoor event still on Monday