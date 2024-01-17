MLK Jr. breakfast draws strong crowd in Fremont

FREMONT- The NAACP Unit 3217 hosted its second annual community breakfast on Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Despite the chilly weather, the event attracted a multitude of individuals from various backgrounds within the community.

Pastor Todd Chance from the Greater St. James church was the keynote speaker at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast in Fremont Monday.

Pastor relates back to Civil Rights song lyrics

The pastor emphasized the power of perseverance and resilience in the face of adversity. By using the lyrics from the well-known Civil Rights song, "Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Round", and referencing the powerful legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he inspired his audience to keep pushing forward and speaking out against injustice. His words were a reminder that the fight for equality and justice is ongoing and requires unwavering determination.

Chance's speech also highlighted the unifying force of shared beliefs and common goals. The pastor stressed that the strength of the human spirit lies in coming together as a collective force against oppression and discrimination. By invoking the emotional impact of the struggle for freedom and equality, he galvanized his listeners to stand in solidarity and continue the fight for a just and equitable society.

“Let me say that I am happy to be a part of this celebration today," he said. "I want to say thank you to all of you who are in attendance today for joining in this great occasion,” Chance said. “You are appreciated and of course, I want to recognize the memory of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior and his legacy.”

Cassandra Tucker, the president of the NAACP unit in Fremont, thanked people who attended the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast on Monday.

Monday Morning, the breakfast commenced with a remarkable display as the Boy Scouts paraded in with the flag. Rev. Lorna McKinstry then graced the occasion with a soulful rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Otis student wins MLK Jr. essay contest

The Fremont Ross High School Orchestra then performed, followed by the announcement of the winners of the Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Awards. A total of 44 applicants participated in the competition, and among them, Juliette Ollom, a fourth grader at Otis Elementary School, received special recognition for her outstanding essay.

Ollom’s said, “I am overjoyed at being recognized and I plan to continue writing essays in the future.”

Earlene Woodson, treasurer of the Fremont unit of the NAACP, attended the Monday breakfast.

Earlene Woodson, treasurer of NAACP Unit 3217, said, “I come here every year for the children, and I love the unity of everyone.” Woodson is a retired teacher of history and English.

Jeriah Martin, a seventh grader who also won last year, said in his speech, "In the heart of the civil rights movement we advocated love over hate, Imaginate a world where love triumphs over hate.”

Following the awards ceremony, a breakfast was served by the African American Heritage Club from Fremont Ross High School. It included eggs, bacon, sausage, grits, banana bread, and pecan pie. All were provided by the NAACP, sponsors, and donations.

Jeremiah Risper, the president of the club, expressed his satisfaction in serving food and volunteering his time, which allowed him to enhance his culinary skills.

Cassandra Tucker, president of NAACP Unit 3217, mentioned that the pecan pie holds a special place as one of Martin Luther King Jr.'s favorite desserts.

It was 60 years ago on Aug. 28, 1963, when more than quarter million people gathered near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Historical March, for jobs and freedom. The March on Washington allowed for a lot of change to happen.

Cassandra Tucker, the president of the NAACP, said, “We have this breakfast every year for people to remember and keep it in the front of their mind of Dr. King’s mission and that we are the ones to pursue the mission.”

“We shall overcome because the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice”. –Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

For more information on the NAACP of Fremont visit naacp.org or their Facebook page www.facebook.com/FremontNAACP4.

