MLK state birthday celebration kicks off Saturday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Saturday marked the kickoff for the statewide Martin Luther King Jr. birthday celebration.

The event was held at Harris-Stowe State University. The celebration marks the beginning of events statewide to honor the civil rights leader.

The federal holiday on January 15 will celebrate MLK’s birthday. A special state commission is coordinating the activities.

“All the cities and towns of Missouri have representatives on this commission that plan programs honoring Dr. King and continuing his legacy,” said Rev. Earl Nance with the commission.

This is the 38th year of the celebration. Events are planned in celebration of MLK through February.

