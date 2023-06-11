MLPD investigating Grape Drive shooting

Jun. 10—MOSES LAKE — Two Moses Lake men were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening, June 7, at the intersection of Grape Drive and Ted Yao Way, according to a press release from the Moses Lake Police Department.

The press release stated that around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, three subjects were walking in the area when a white Chevrolet Camaro allegedly driven by Tyler Flores and Nicholas Brockman pulled up on Grape Drive and engaged in a verbal altercation with the three pedestrians.

At some point, the two drivers started shooting at the pedestrians, the MLPD statement said, and officers later recovered shell casings at the scene. No one was injured in the shooting, and the MLPD did not say how many shell casings were recovered or how many shots were reported fired.

MLPD officers and deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office later went to a residence where it was believed the suspects were staying and arrested both Flores, 26, and Brockman, 31, the press release said. After MLPD officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle they recovered a firearm.

The MLPD would give no more details on the incident or the investigation, according to MLPD Capt. Dave Sands.

The MLPD is asking anyone with any information on the shooting to contact Detective Caitlin Carter or Detective Sgt. Kyle McCain at the MLPD at 509-764-3887.

