MLPD releases annual report

Mar. 30—MOSES LAKE — Calls to the Moses Lake Police Department in 2022 increased by 6.3% over 2021, according to the department's annual report, released Thursday.

The MLPD responded to 19,982 calls for service, according to the report, including two homicides, 100 aggravated assaults, 506 shoplifting cases, 110 vehicle thefts and 212 burglaries. In addition, the MLPD recorded 1,184 traffic collisions, of which 128 involved injuries and one was fatal.

In his introduction to the report, MLPD Chief Kevin Fuhr attributed some of the increase in crime to actions by the state Legislature.

"Changes in state laws and continued police reform legislation have led to increases in property crime and drug offenses throughout the state," Fuhr wrote. "We witnessed unprecedented property crime increases, most of which involved the theft of catalytic converters, retail theft and stolen vehicles. The state's lack of response to the Blake Decision led to a drug epidemic that has increased personal drug usage in our community, which has led to more fentanyl-related incidents and overdoses. Officers frequently respond to calls involving people actively using narcotics in public spaces, creating safety concerns for our citizens. Lastly, increases in homelessness have caused concerns for community members, especially about those living in recreational vehicles and tents throughout the city."

Two officers retired in 2002 and one resigned to take a job closer to his family, the report said. Three new officers were hired and six corporals were promoted. Officers also received training in mental health response and de-escalation techniques, according to the report.

The full report can be found at https://bit.ly/MLPD2022Report.