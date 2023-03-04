Do MLP's (ETR:MLP) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in MLP (ETR:MLP). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is MLP Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that MLP's EPS has grown 27% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for MLP remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 12% to €961m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are MLP Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that MLP insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth €142m. That equates to 25% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Does MLP Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that MLP has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for MLP that you need to be mindful of.

